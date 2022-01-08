College Hunks Hauling Junk Must Be Worth a Lot — How Much Junk Is in Their Trunk?By Jennifer Tisdale
Jan. 8 2022, Published 9:11 a.m. ET
If you've ever moved, you know how excruciatingly painful the entire process is. First you decide what to keep and what to get rid of. Then you have to meticulously pack up the rest of your worldly belongings. And of course, there is the Herculean task of moving your furniture. Good luck getting your friends to help!
With companies like College Hunks Hauling Junk, you don't have to ask. They've been around for a while, and are about to take on their biggest job yet, being part of Season 11 of Undercover Boss. While we're waiting to see how they do, let's take a peek at their net worth today.
How much is College Hunks Hauling Junk worth today?
According to the College Hunks Hauling Junk website, the company began in 2003 when then 21-year-old Omar Soliman was looking to avoid another tedious summer job. His mother owned a furniture store in Washington, DC, where customers would often ask if they could also take old furniture. Seeing an opportunity to make money while also being his own boss, Omar borrowed his mother's old cargo van and filled the void of hauling away the customers' old furniture.
Omar brought in his high school best friend Nick Friedman, and together they brainstormed names for the business. College Hunks Hauling Junk was tossed out as a lark, but it stuck. After making $8,000 that first summer, they both returned to their respective colleges to finish out senior year. Nick attended The University of Miami where, after putting together a full business plan, they won the Rothschild Entrepreneurship Competition which came with a prize of $10,000. They were onto something.
Fun fact, Omar and Nick were on the first season of Shark Tank, where they walked away from an offer of $250,000 for 50% of College Foxes (originally they also had College Foxes Packing Boxes) + 10% of College Hunks, from Robert Herjavec. It ended up being a good decision, because according to ChiefExecutive.net, they were worth more than $100 million in 2019.
College Hunks Hauling Junk is headed to 'Undercover Boss'
Nick told Tampa's WTSP that they felt disconnected from their employees and wanted to, "...go undercover to really get a feel and be able to walk and experience what our employees are dealing with and perhaps things we could improve upon." Both Nick and Omar started out as drivers, who would regularly answer complaint calls about their own erratic driving. They've come a very long way since then.
After Nick and Omar were primarily involved in the executive side, they added moving to what the company could do. Now, they feel it's only right that they go back and participate in an aspect of the business they missed out on. People are struggling, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Something Omar got out of this was, "hearing those stories and hearing the commitment that people have to their job and to our brand and to their families." It sounds like their hearts were also moved.
Undercover Boss airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.