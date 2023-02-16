Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty "Ungrateful" Daughter Throws Fit After Parents Get Her a Tesla Instead of a Mercedes as First Car By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 16 2023, Published 9:12 a.m. ET

Owning a car, even "affordable" models can cost a pretty penny. You're not only fronting the cost of the vehicle itself but there's also maintenance, insurance, and depending on where you live, the inevitable parking tickets and moving violations you might be subjected to, depending on how responsible of a driver you are or how grimy local enforcement is in nickel-and-diming you whenever they can.

And you don't even want to get started on the monthly costs of tolls if you live in the Tri-state area. Trying going in and out of New York City multiple times a week; you'll be apologizing to your bank account. But if you've never owned and operated a vehicle before, then it's easy to overlook just how much money and time goes into these kinds of things.

Or, you could just be a spoiled, entitled brat who believes that everything should be gifted to them. This appears to be the case with this young woman in a viral TikTok who got it in her head that she was going to get a Mercedes Benz as her first car from her parents. Not only is getting a luxury car a bad idea for a first-time driver, as she will still be learning how to operate the thing, but more recent model Benzes aren't the most reliable of whips.

It's safe to assume that the daughter of a TikToker named Neshie (@neshieslife2340) probably didn't have to work much for the things that she owns throughout her life because when she stepped outside to see the new car that her father brought home for her, she didn't have the best reaction.

Source: TikTok | @neshieslife2340

Judging from the text overlay in the video, it appears that the new driver was first gifted a Tesla as her first car, but she wanted a Benz instead.

Her parents, probably realizing that their teen was growing up to become a monster, decided to try and nip that behavior in the bud and decided instead to get her a Chevrolet Sonic LT sedan. Even though the car is used, as the Chevy Sonic was discontinued in 2020, it looks like it is in decent condition.

Objectively speaking, there are rarely situations where getting a car, even if it isn't your dream whip, for free, is a bad day and you could do a lot worse than a Sonic. Features wise it's got Android Auto and Apple Car Play, it's decent on gas, and it's an easy car to drive.

However, Neshie's daughter didn't appear to see things that way. She says several times in the video that she's not going to drive the car. "You think I'm driving this?" the young woman says sarcastically as she walks around the car. "Most definitely her mom says" as she urges her daughter to enter the vehicle.

Neshie's daughter starts pointing out the cosmetic flaws in the vehicle to which the mom replied, "Yes it got dings and scrapes cause guess what? When we tried to get you a nice car you didn't want that one."

The girl says she doesn't want it and then kicks the car and her mom yells at her not to do it; she does it two more times. She keeps saying that she's going to refuse to drive the vehicle and her father then chimes in and says if she doesn't like it then she can use her own money to buy her own vehicle.

