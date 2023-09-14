Home > Entertainment Fake Union Solidarity Coalition Auction Items Are All Over Twitter and They Can Have Our Money Celebrities are auctioning off very real items and experiences to raise money for the strikes. These are the fake options social media put together. By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 14 2023, Updated 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@cilleon Don't blink!

As of the time of this writing, the WGA has been on strike for over 130 days, while members of SAG-AFTRA have been striking for nearly 65 days. In response to this, "The Union Solidarity Coalition, an organization founded this year by Hollywood writers and directors, is auctioning off a host of film and TV memorabilia along with in-person hang outs with stars," via Variety.

There are a ton of incredible once-in-a-lifetime items and experiences up for grabs, all to support a phenomenal cause. If you've ever wanted to have a very weird dinner with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross or a watercolor portrait of your dog painted by Jon Lithgow, then this is the auction for you. Thankfully, social media quickly did its job by posting incredible fake versions of items being auctioned. Here are our favorite union solidarity coalition auction tweets.

Quick 'Succession'

omg someone please help me get this https://t.co/kt3g8lbINz pic.twitter.com/yKHcAHqj7H — james spader stan account (@wambhead) September 13, 2023 Source: Twitter/@wambhead

Have a very energetic evening with Matthew Macfadyen, aka Tom from Succession! He's the boss and can do whatever he wants.

Celebrate 'Halloween' in style!

Someone make this happen pic.twitter.com/wnBhNQxM7B — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) September 14, 2023 Source: Twitter/@JFrankensteiner

It's too bad we can't really join one of the masters of horror for a video games and chill night. Guess we'll never get to pitch him our Michael Myers vs Mike Myers movie where Austin Powers and Michael Myers battle it out in 1960s Haddonfield.

This must be 'The Good Place.'

Honestly, we could listen to Jameela Jamil describe individual leaves on a tree. Don't threaten us with a mentally healthy time. It's too bad we can't actually lend a sympathetic ear for any and all childhood stories, not that all of them are bad! But come on, childhood is rough no matter how you slice it.

Our six senses would be working overtime.

If they had this one it would’ve gotten me to empty my savings account https://t.co/FZWYfZfNeW pic.twitter.com/1leFNMg59m — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 13, 2023 Source: Twitter/@TomZohar

This would be the dessert, of course.

This sure is a lot of cats.

From Catwoman to CATS, this fake auction should be a package deal. It could last at least 18 lives!

A conspiracy-filled evening!

damn might have to bid on this one pic.twitter.com/BETvUxQBAB — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) September 13, 2023 Source: Twitter/@thethirdhan