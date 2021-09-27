Elizabeth Alderfer Reveals How 'United States of Al' Tackles Sensitive Afghan Topics (EXCLUSIVE)

While we typically think of comedies as light-hearted, one of television’s newer sitcoms, United States of Al, tackles some heavy issues.

The Chuck Lorre comedy is a far cry from The Big Bang Theory, but despite its relevant and complicated subject matter, it is somehow still hilarious. Now, we’re gearing up for the Season 2 premiere on Oct. 7, and we’re expecting it to be funnier, but also much more relevant.