Home > Gaming 'Cult of the Lamb' Dev Threatens to Delete the Game Over Unity Controversy To everyone's surprise, Unity has decided to soon start charging developers a substantial pay-per-install fee, and indie teams aren't happy about it. By Anthony Jones Sep. 13 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Unity/Massive Monster

The gist: Unity will start charging game developers a pay-per-install fee on Jan. 1, 2024.

Based on a developer's subscription to the engine, that fee can range from $.01 to $.20 per download.

Unity has dialed back specifics for the fee to fan out the viral outrage from indie devs; however, teams are still advocating for the company to rethink its plans.

Unity dropped a very controversial announcement on Sept. 12 that hasn’t gone over well with game developers across the industry. A new Unity Runtime Fee will go into effect on Jan. 1 next year, charging developers with high-performing games to pay for title installs by a player.

Developers who have made games with the Unity engine, such as Citizen Sleeper and Cult of the Lamb, have protested against the upcoming pricing plan that puts indie teams at financial risk.

Unity’s pay-per-install fee controversy was worse before it was dialed back.

According to Unity’s Runtime Fee announcement, developers with games that have passed a minimum revenue threshold in the last 12 months and passed a minimum lifetime install count would have to pay the install fee starting next January. As of this writing, the threshold is based on a Unity developer’s subscription to use the engine.

For instance, Unity Personal and Plus have a threshold of $200,000 or more in the last 12 months and 200,000 lifetime installs. After passing that limit, a developer will get charged $0.20 per install. Unity stated it would use its proprietary data models to determine what developers owe, but some are skeptical.

In response, developers pointed out how a pricing plan like this can get abused by malicious installs from players. Moreover, the plan implied developers could get charged heavily for putting titles on subscription platforms like Xbox Game Pass, contributing to demo events such as Steam Next Fest, or participating in charity bundles through Humble Bundle.

“Guess who has a somewhat highly anticipated game coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2024? That’s right, it’s us and a lot of other developers,” stated indie developer Aggro Crab on Twitter. “That means Another Crab’s Treasure will be free to install for 25 million Game Pass subscribers … Unity could take a fee that puts an enormous dent in our income.”

In an interview with Axios, Unity president Marc Whitten dialed back the pricing plan, assuring developers wouldn’t be charged for multiple game installs. Marc explained devs would instead see a charge for an initial install and a second download on a different device by a player. Furthermore, charity bundles, demos, and subscription titles are exempt from charges, but the platform holder debuting a Unity game would be responsible for fees.

‘Cult of the Lamb’ dev says it’s “deleting” the game on Jan. 1 due to the install fee.

Alongside indie studio Aggro Crab, the Cult of the Lamb developers responded to the Unity fee controversy, stating the team would be “deleting” the game on Jan. 1, 2024.

Buy Cult of the Lamb now, cause we're deleting it on Jan 1st. 😘 https://t.co/nSWg9DP0sh — Cult of the Lamb 💅 🌈 (@cultofthelamb) September 12, 2023 Source: Twitter