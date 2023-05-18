Home > Life Goals > Food Source: Universal Studios Florida All About the Fun Food Items at Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida has fans excited, and we've got all the details on the fun food items served there! Here's the scoop. By Katherine Stinson May 18 2023, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Fans are ecstatic about Minion Land on Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida! The theme park, which first revealed its plans about the new area in late 2022, excited fans everywhere with the announcement that it will be opening in summer 2023. The concept features the iconic Minions from the Despicable Me franchise.

Naturally, with any new land or concept opening up at a theme park like Universal Studios, the question is, what kind of themed food do they serve? We've got all the details on the food you can enjoy (and snap Instagram pics of) at Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.

Source: Universal Studios Florida

What kind of food do they have at Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida?

The main Minion Land food attraction at Universal Studios Florida is the Minion Cafe, an immersive dining experience featuring three sections — the kitchen, the breakroom, and the dining room. Naturally, guests will be able to observe some of their favorite Minions getting into culinary hijinks behind the scenes while waiting for their food orders. So what's on the Minion Cafe menu? Naturally, there are "despica-bowls" like Otto's Noodle Bowl and Agnes's Honeymoon Soup.

There's also a vegan "despica-bowl' option called Carl's Crispy Cauliflower, so guests with certain dietary restrictions can join in on the fun. According to an official Universal Studios Florida press release, other menu options at the Minion Cafe include a Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich, desserts like Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff, and a menu for kids.

Source: Illumination Studios Don't worry, little pig, you're not on the Minion Land menu!

What are the other other food options at Minion Land?

The great thing about amusement parks is the fact that there are multiple options for hungry park guests. Case in point — if you're hungry at Minion Land but you don't want to sit down at the Minion Cafe for a full meal, you can just stop by the Bake My Day bakery instead!

The bakery has a full array of Minions-themed treats, like macarons, s'mores, and much much more. And the Bake My Day location will be nearly impossible to miss — just keep an eye out for a huge pink cupcake! If you're more of a banana fan like the Minions, Universal Studios Florida has you covered there as well — there's a Pop-A-Nana stand featuring banana flavored popcorn, and the Minions selfie popcorn bucket, among other options!

Source: Illumination Studios

Not a fan of popcorn or baked goods? Then head over to the Freeze Ray Pops stand, which features cold beverages and a fun array of fruity, sweet popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and other iconic Despicable Me characters. You can also purchase merchandise at the Bake My Day bakery at Minion Land.