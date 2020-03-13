We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
University Closures Are Causing Catastrophe for Low-Income Students

If you are a student from a relatively well-off family, the nationwide closures of colleges and universities may be an inconvenience or mild hardship. But if you're one of the first-generation, low-income students attending a school that has shut down for the foreseeable future, the consequences are chaotic.

While some schools are only urging students with the means to return home for the rest of the semester, some institutions like Harvard have made no such accommodations for low-income (FGLI) students. Everyone must leave campus, whether or not they have a home to return to or the funds to buy a ticket home. And for some, leaving school also means losing the jobs that help keep them afloat.