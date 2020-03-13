University Closures Are Causing Catastrophe for Low-Income Students

The Harvard Primus board has issued a statement reflecting on the concerns they have about the university's policy to address the outbreak:

"While many students can handle unexpected costs, this sudden change in housing highlights the large disparity within our student population concerning students’ access to disposable wealth and the resources necessary to evacuate and move off-campus," it reads "In addition to costs associated with unexpected flights home, students are being asked to ship or store all of their on-campus belongings with no promised full financial support. Students relying on term-time employment face additional financial concerns without their typical source of income in the coming months."