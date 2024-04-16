Distractify
The Newest Hit on Netflix Includes Pods, but They're Full of Inmates

Netflix viewers can't get enough of people in pods, sometimes for blind dating, sometimes for the opposite like pods full of felons.

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:19 p.m. ET

Inmates in 'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment'
People sure are interested in pods on Netflix. The current #1 TV show on the streaming platform is Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The eight-episode reality series is set inside the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Ark.

In the trailer for the show, one of the prisoners is skeptical of the experiment and says, “Man, come on. It’s a pod full of felons.” We told you people love watching other people in pods.

The biggest stars on 'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment' are definitely the inmates.

While Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins is the one making the media rounds, which makes sense because he isn't an actual inmate, people are more interested in the cast — the prisoners.

According to KATV ABC 7, the only compensation anyone received for the television show was $60,000 made payable to the Pulaski County Government. None of the prisoners were paid for their appearance on the successful Netflix show.

The crimes vary from convicted murderers to a guy who stole a snake.

Mason Abraham aka Mayhem

Mason Abraham sitting on his bed in his cell
Mason Abraham was charged with capital murder following a shooting on Oct. 18, 2022, that led to the death of 32-year-old Broderick Bluford. Abraham was 20 years old at the time. He's currently awaiting trial. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Tyler Bancroft

Tyler Bancroft sitting down and smirking
Tyler Bancroft was arrested not long before filming on Jan. 29, 2023. He was charged with meth possession and resisting arrest. Based on Episode 1 of the series, he's also resisting the premise of the experiment.

Krisna Pino Clarke aka Tiny

Krisna Pino Clarke pointing his index finger while sitting on the bed in his cell
Krisna Pino Clarke was in jail during the experiment for aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. Unlike most of the other castmates, Clarke is now a free man.

Daniel Thorr Gatlin aka Crooks

Daniel Thorr Gatlin sitting on a bed in his cell
While Daniel Thorr Gatlin was skeptical of the experiment, it ultimately worked out for him and he was released following filming. Unfortunately, he's back behind bars in Florida. On Jan. 5, 2024, CBS12 ran the report, "Gang member arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl in Martin County." Gatlin is that gang member.

Raymond Lovett aka AJ

Raymond Lovett in an orange prison uniform
In December 2023, Raymond Lovett was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years on "firearm enhancement" for the killing of 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield.

John McCallister aka Eastside

John McCallister sitting in his cell
John McCallister, aka Eastside, is the aforementioned snake thief. The 28-year-old has been in jail 14 times since the age of 19. Working as a tattoo artist inside and out, McCallister is currently behind bars for possession of drugs with a firearm. The snake theft occurred in 2014 and he already served time for snatching reptiles.

David Miller

David Miller sitting on a bed in his cell and talking
David Miller is in the Arkansas prison because he was charged with domestic battery. He was pulled from the experiment because he was found in possession of a shank.

Randy Randall

Randy Randall sitting on a bed in his cell
Randy Randall is one of the older cast members at 46 years old. Behind bars for domestic assault and drug possession, he's one of the biggest fans of the experiment.

Chauncey Young

Chauncey Young sitting in his cell in a blue prison uniform
As seen on the show, Chauncey Young is awaiting trial. He's out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor. He was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, theft, and drug possession with intent to deliver.

In addition to these nine prisoners, other inmates include Tyler Bancroft, Jarrod Ellison, Elliott Finch, Jordan Parkinson, Andre Reece, and dozens more. The Arkansas Times published a full list of the participating inmates.

All eight episodes of the first season of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment are available on Netflix. Based on its success, don't be surprised if Season 2 is already in the works.

