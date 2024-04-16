Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix The Newest Hit on Netflix Includes Pods, but They're Full of Inmates Netflix viewers can't get enough of people in pods, sometimes for blind dating, sometimes for the opposite like pods full of felons. By Brandon Charles Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:19 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

People sure are interested in pods on Netflix. The current #1 TV show on the streaming platform is Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The eight-episode reality series is set inside the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Ark.

Article continues below advertisement

In the trailer for the show, one of the prisoners is skeptical of the experiment and says, “Man, come on. It’s a pod full of felons.” We told you people love watching other people in pods.

Source: YouTube

The biggest stars on 'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment' are definitely the inmates.

While Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins is the one making the media rounds, which makes sense because he isn't an actual inmate, people are more interested in the cast — the prisoners. According to KATV ABC 7, the only compensation anyone received for the television show was $60,000 made payable to the Pulaski County Government. None of the prisoners were paid for their appearance on the successful Netflix show. The crimes vary from convicted murderers to a guy who stole a snake.

Mason Abraham aka Mayhem

Source: Netflix

Mason Abraham was charged with capital murder following a shooting on Oct. 18, 2022, that led to the death of 32-year-old Broderick Bluford. Abraham was 20 years old at the time. He's currently awaiting trial. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Tyler Bancroft

Source: Netflix

Tyler Bancroft was arrested not long before filming on Jan. 29, 2023. He was charged with meth possession and resisting arrest. Based on Episode 1 of the series, he's also resisting the premise of the experiment.

Article continues below advertisement

Krisna Pino Clarke aka Tiny

Source: Netflix

Krisna Pino Clarke was in jail during the experiment for aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. Unlike most of the other castmates, Clarke is now a free man.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Thorr Gatlin aka Crooks

Source: Netflix

While Daniel Thorr Gatlin was skeptical of the experiment, it ultimately worked out for him and he was released following filming. Unfortunately, he's back behind bars in Florida. On Jan. 5, 2024, CBS12 ran the report, "Gang member arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl in Martin County." Gatlin is that gang member.

Article continues below advertisement

Raymond Lovett aka AJ

Source: Netflix

In December 2023, Raymond Lovett was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years on "firearm enhancement" for the killing of 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield.

Article continues below advertisement

John McCallister aka Eastside

Source: Netflix

John McCallister, aka Eastside, is the aforementioned snake thief. The 28-year-old has been in jail 14 times since the age of 19. Working as a tattoo artist inside and out, McCallister is currently behind bars for possession of drugs with a firearm. The snake theft occurred in 2014 and he already served time for snatching reptiles.

Article continues below advertisement

David Miller

Source: Netflix

David Miller is in the Arkansas prison because he was charged with domestic battery. He was pulled from the experiment because he was found in possession of a shank.

Article continues below advertisement

Randy Randall

Source: Netflix

Randy Randall is one of the older cast members at 46 years old. Behind bars for domestic assault and drug possession, he's one of the biggest fans of the experiment.

Article continues below advertisement

Chauncey Young

Source: Netflix

As seen on the show, Chauncey Young is awaiting trial. He's out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor. He was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, theft, and drug possession with intent to deliver.

Article continues below advertisement