The "Us in Another Universe" Trend Is the Latest Feel-Good Trend on TikTok Videos with the caption "us in another universe" are taking TikTok by storm. Read on for how this trend started and why it's so popular.

The Gist: In October 2023, the "us in another universe" trend emerged on TikTok.

The wholesome trend celebrates one's loving relationship with a friend or partner often through animal videos.

TikTok users are using the audio from Michael Cera's cover of the song "Clay Pigeons" in their "us in another universe" videos.

For years, the internet has been flooded with memes and tweets using the phrase "this could be us, but you playing." The popular saying is used to express disappointment or frustration with someone who isn't putting in enough effort in a relationship. It is often used in a humorous way and paired with an awkward and/or unflattering image of two individuals who aren't exactly relationship goals.

But enough of the "this could be us" content. How about some content that genuinely celebrates relationships and saturates social media with adorable videos? Enter the "us in another universe" trend.

What is the "us in another universe" trend on TikTok?

The "us in another universe" trend is all about celebrating your relationship with a loved one — whether it be a friend, a significant other, a family member, etc. To join in this trend, simply find a heartwarming video of two living beings coexisting peacefully in nature and imagine that it's you and your loved one. Adorable animal videos have been particularly popular choices for this trend.

While the trend gently nods to the existence of alternate universes or parallel universes, it's not meant to be that complex whatsoever. It really is supposed to be just for fun. One popular example of the "us in another universe" trend is a video of two cats walking on a rocky path together and sweetly cuddling with one another.

Most folks participating in the trend have been pairing their videos with this audio from Michael Cera's cover of the song "Clay Pigeons," which was originally by Blaze Foley.

How did the "us in another universe" trend start?

The "us in another universe trend" began on Oct. 21, 2023, after three TikTok users each posted a video exhibiting the trend, per Know Your Meme. From there, many other users hopped on the "us in another universe" bandwagon, and the rest is history. Creator @zandingle69 shared a video of two cows running after each other in a peaceful meadow. Meanwhile, TikTok creator @._nick05 shared a video of two turtles swimming after one another.

And last but not least, @michaelceraluvrrr shared a video showing a cow and sheep gently head-butting each other. The comments on these ethereal videos ranged from: "Genuinely the first sense of calm I’ve felt in a few months. Thanks for this video," to "This is me and my best friend we are friends in every timeline every universe I know it."