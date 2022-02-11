Logo
Valentine's Day
8 Alternatives to Candy for Valentine's Day That'll Leave Your S.O. Swooning

Feb. 11 2022, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

February 14, aka Valentine’s Day, is almost upon us. While the holiday calls for you to give your significant other something that expresses your love and appreciation, candy is one of the most popular gifts, per a National Retail Federation Study.

But while candy is the sweetest tradition, there are a plethora of other fabulous gifts that your sweetie would appreciate. From jewelry, bath essentials, cookies, and more, stepping outside the box can go a long way toward putting a smile on your loved one's face.

So, for folks who are ready to switch things up for Valentine’s Day, you’ve come to the right place. Here are eight alternatives to candy for Valentine’s Day.

Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

Nothing says love like a pampering session. If your S.O. has a deep affinity for natural bath essentials and products, the Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set makes for a great gift. These cute little tabs are infused with essential oil scents like lemongrass and lavender that are designed to invigorate your senses and upgrade your shower experience.

Price: $28+ on Uncommon Goods

Mini Heart Ring Holder

A lot of love goes into creating jewelry, and the storage space for your jewels should give the same energy. Consider it done with the Mini Heart Ring Holder. This gorgeous pewter heart-shaped display is designed to hold stacks of three to five rings while adding a loving piece to your home decor.

Price: $18 on Uncommon Goods

Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace

Jewelry lover? Skip taking a trip to the jeweler and opt for the Birth Month Flower Heart Necklace instead. Encased within a heart shape, your loved one's birth month flower is set in a clear eco resin — making it designed to last for as long as your love does.

Price: $48 on Uncommon Goods

Heart-Shaped Tea Bags

Being able to unwind is a gift within itself. Why not up the ante by adding Heart-Shaped Tea Bags into the mix? This sweet gift comes with five Earl Grey, five English Breakfast, and five White Berry tea bags that any tea connoisseur would appreciate.

Price: $34 on Uncommon Goods

The Kissing Mugs

Celebrate your sweetie with an adorable Kissing Mug Set. When they're placed together, the lips on the mugs kiss and the handles help to form a heart shape. So cute! Fighting over favorite mugs will officially be a thing of the past.

Price: $65 on Uncommon Goods

Romance Language Heart Studs

Sometimes, simple with a touch of personality is the perfect way to go. And with the Romance Language Heart Studs, you'll get the job done. These babies read flirtatious love sayings in Spanish or French and make the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day ensemble. Now, your sweetie will look like they're in love from head to toe.

Price: $24 on Uncommon Goods

For My Valentine Gift Box

No need to book a session at the spa; the For My Valentine Gift Box covers all the bases. It features two heart-shaped shower steamers/bath bombs, a jar of lavender shea butter cream, a flower-shaped soap, and a 100-percent cotton towel. All your significant other will need with this is a relaxing playlist to set the tone for a relaxing night.

Price: $39 on Uncommon Goods

Love Message Shortbread Cookies

Calling all dessert lovers! Instead of relying on chocolates to satisfy your sweet fix, shortbread cookies will come in major clutch. Thanks to the Love Message Shortbread Cookies, your sweetie can enjoy a vanilla-flavored treat with sweet, tender messages that'll leave them flattered.

Price: $36+ on Uncommon Goods

