16 Fun Valentine's Day Ideas for New Couples That Are Not Awkward at All

The trick to having a fun Valentine's Day is 1. Don't set expectations, and 2. Try not to go out to eat at a restaurant, because the lines will be long (hello, 45 torturous minutes of standing out in the cold trying to come up with conversation-starters when you're hungry) and the prices will be jacked up. Try going for dates that are activity-driven so you don't end up having an awkward conversation — the more other things to focus on, the better! But also, you'll be getting to know your new person.