Fashion Designer Valentino Found a Forever Love in His Partner, Giancarlo Giammetti By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Famed fashion designer and stylist Valentino Garavani was a masterful creative whose work was seen on every major red carpet imaginable. The Italian-born artist was known for being one of the most highly-requested designer to the stars and for his impeccable gowns, many of which featured his signature red color.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2026, Valentino passed away in his Rome, Italy home at 93 years old. Before he died, he lived a long life and found love in his longtime companion and business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Valentino was in a long-term relationship with Giancarlo Giammetti, for most of his life.

In 1960, Valentino met his partner in business and in life, Giancarlo. They met in a crowded Roman restaurant called Via Veneto. At the time, Valentino was a young designer on the rise while Giancarlo was an architecture student. According to The New York Times, soon after their friendship blossomed, Giancarlo quit school to join Valentino's business, helping him avoid an early bankruptcy and clearing a path toward global success. In 2007, he shared how having Giancarlo by his side allowed him to thrive in the creative side of his business.

"I never took care of any business in my life,” Valentino explained, adding he focused on creating "Very beautiful cocktail dresses. Very glamorous evening gowns. Very small red dresses. Glamorous. Glamorous. Glamorous.”

Article continues below advertisement

The duo worked closely together on building Valentino's early brand, and Giancarlo remained loyal to the brand he helped his partner build. However, in the 1970s, they ended their romantic relationship. Still, their professional relationship for over three decades. In 2007, Giancarlo left Valentino Group 7 after its acquisition by British private equity group Permira, as the structure had evolved into a corporate giant and he felt his days were over.

Article continues below advertisement

Giancarlo Giammetti paid tribute to Valentino after he passed away.

Valentino ultimately joined Giancarlo in retirement in 2008. They went on to work on other projects together, including creating the Valentino Garavani Foundation in 2017. Giancarlo also kept his former partner's legacy alive on social media. On his active Instagram account, he often posts throwback photos of his and Valentino's early days and award recognitions. Upon the news of the luxury designer's death being shared with the world, Giancarlo also remembered his longtime partner's legacy in an Instagram post.

"…forever…" he wrote underneath a black and white image of Valentino. Underneath his post, Giancarlo received condolences from several fashion influencers and designers, including actor Colman Domingo, Donatella Versace, and Bethann Hardison. "The memories are many..Grateful to you GG and VaVa for the opportunities to experience so many moments," Bethann wrote. "Thank you.My deepest sympathy for the love and loss of a memorable soul and his kindness. Eternal peace."

Article continues below advertisement

Valentino regretted not having any kids during his lifetime.

While Valentino lived a long and celebrated life, children weren't part of his glamorous picture. Although Giancarlo was considered his lifelong companion, the designer intentionally chose not to have children. According to his interview with Vanity Fair (via Italy Magazine), Valentino chose not to have children, something he said he regretted as he aged.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm sorry I never had children. In the end you're just left with the affection of friends," he said, calling not having children one of the greatest "regrets" of his life. However, though he regretted not having children, the designer said he was ultimately glad he avoided the stress that comes with having children.