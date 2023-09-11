Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok YouTuber Vereena Sayed Puts Ex-Boyfriend Alex Guzman on Blast via TikTok After YouTuber Vereena Sayed put her ex-boyfriend, Alex Guzman on blast on TikTok, fans are wondering if her other breakups have been messy. By Distractify Staff Sep. 11 2023, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@vereenasayeed

The Gist: Vereena Sayed revealed that she and Alex Guzman were actually in a relationship.

Vereena alleged that Alex cheated on her with multiple girls.

Alex Guzman has been mute since Vereena called him out.

Folks who stay abreast in YouTube culture know that stars are born from the platform regularly. While beauty lovers are familiar with the likes of Jackie Aina and Aaliyah Jay, other folks have been using the platform to their advantage, including Vereena Sayed.

Vereena, who has been a member of the YouTube community since 2012, is known for daily vlogs, beauty tutorials, and more. Over the years, Vereena has been a hot topic due to her content and her love life. Now that she has seemingly thrown shade at an ex on TikTok, it’s the perfect time to do a deep dive into her relationship history. Here’s the rundown.

Vereena Sayed called out Blesiv on TikTok after he posted a video with Fabio Guerra.

On Sept. 10, 2023, Vereena took to TikTok to question her ex-boyfriend @Blesiv aka Alex Guzman about what he told the woman he cheated on her with.

Blesiv originally posted a video of himself dancing with singer Fabio Guerra. In the video, the two men shared that they both lived with their exes and have now become roommates.

In a reply video, Vereena threw some shade at Alex and said, “Ex? I thought you told the girls that you cheated on me with that ‘it was just for social media.’” At this time, Alex has yet to respond to Vereena’s reply, but things can get messy.

Interestingly, it’s unclear when Vereena and Alex were a couple. However, many fans in her comment section shared that they long suspected that the two were a thing. And judging by photos on Vereena’s Twitter page, the pair may have started dating in early 2022. Unfortunately, based on how Vereena put Alex on blast, it’s safe to assume that the chance of reconciliation is slim to none.

Vereena Sayed previously dated Anthony Reeves.

According to FreshersLive, Vereena was smitten with a man named Anthony Reeves. Various reports reveal that the pair initially dated in 2019, but went their separate ways in January 2020. Additionally, eCelebrityMirror shared that Vereena did take to Twitter to reveal that she and Anthony went their separate ways in 2019 in a now-deleted tweet.

“Hi, I just wanted to address it before the rumors start unfolding and drama pages say something before I can. Anthony and I have broken up but we are on amazing terms. We love each other so much, but we have to grow on our own. We are both happy. Love you (please respect our privacy), Vereena wrote on Feb 2, 2020, via the outlet.