Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

YouTuber Vereena Sayed Puts Ex-Boyfriend Alex Guzman on Blast via TikTok

After YouTuber Vereena Sayed put her ex-boyfriend, Alex Guzman on blast on TikTok, fans are wondering if her other breakups have been messy.

Distractify Staff - Author
By

Sep. 11 2023, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET

Vereena Sayeed in a TikTok video
Source: TikTok/@vereenasayeed

The Gist:

  • Vereena Sayed revealed that she and Alex Guzman were actually in a relationship.
  • Vereena alleged that Alex cheated on her with multiple girls.
  • Alex Guzman has been mute since Vereena called him out.
Article continues below advertisement

Folks who stay abreast in YouTube culture know that stars are born from the platform regularly. While beauty lovers are familiar with the likes of Jackie Aina and Aaliyah Jay, other folks have been using the platform to their advantage, including Vereena Sayed.

Vereena, who has been a member of the YouTube community since 2012, is known for daily vlogs, beauty tutorials, and more. Over the years, Vereena has been a hot topic due to her content and her love life. Now that she has seemingly thrown shade at an ex on TikTok, it’s the perfect time to do a deep dive into her relationship history. Here’s the rundown.

Article continues below advertisement
Vereena Sayed in a TikTok video
Source: TikTok/@vereenasayeed

Vereena Sayed called out Blesiv on TikTok after he posted a video with Fabio Guerra.

On Sept. 10, 2023, Vereena took to TikTok to question her ex-boyfriend @Blesiv aka Alex Guzman about what he told the woman he cheated on her with.

Article continues below advertisement

Blesiv originally posted a video of himself dancing with singer Fabio Guerra. In the video, the two men shared that they both lived with their exes and have now become roommates.

Article continues below advertisement

In a reply video, Vereena threw some shade at Alex and said, “Ex? I thought you told the girls that you cheated on me with that ‘it was just for social media.’”

At this time, Alex has yet to respond to Vereena’s reply, but things can get messy.

Interestingly, it’s unclear when Vereena and Alex were a couple. However, many fans in her comment section shared that they long suspected that the two were a thing. And judging by photos on Vereena’s Twitter page, the pair may have started dating in early 2022.

Unfortunately, based on how Vereena put Alex on blast, it’s safe to assume that the chance of reconciliation is slim to none.

Article continues below advertisement
Vereena Sayeed and Alex Guzman hanging out together in April 2022
Source: Twitter/@vereena

Vereena Sayed previously dated Anthony Reeves.

According to FreshersLive, Vereena was smitten with a man named Anthony Reeves. Various reports reveal that the pair initially dated in 2019, but went their separate ways in January 2020.

Additionally, eCelebrityMirror shared that Vereena did take to Twitter to reveal that she and Anthony went their separate ways in 2019 in a now-deleted tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hi, I just wanted to address it before the rumors start unfolding and drama pages say something before I can. Anthony and I have broken up but we are on amazing terms. We love each other so much, but we have to grow on our own. We are both happy. Love you (please respect our privacy), Vereena wrote on Feb 2, 2020, via the outlet.

Vereena enjoying some vacation time
Source: TikTok/@vereenasayeed

Interestingly, the outlet shared that Vereena shared photos of the pair on her Twitter page, but those photos have since been deleted. So, we can assume that the pair may not be on good terms any longer or are in a new relationship.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Inside the Drama Between Exes Lance Tsosie and Chelsea Hart

Social Media Influencers Tessa and Meche Are Beefing Real Bad — Here's Why

TikTok Is in Shambles Over Rumors That Nessa Barrett Cheated on Josh Richards

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.