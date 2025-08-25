Spanish Actor Veronica Echegui Died at 42 — A Look at the Apple TV Star’s Cause of Death Veronica starred in Apple TV's 'Love You to Death' alongside Joan Amargós. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 25 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The famiily, friends, and fans of actor Veronica Echegui are mourning her loss. Veronica passed away on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at 42 years old.

The Madrid, Spain native's career was on the rise, as she starred in 's . As her community continues reeling from the unexpected news, here's what we know about Veronica's cause of death.

What was Veronica Echegui's cause of death?

Veronica died following a battle with cancer. According to The Economic Times, she died after being admitted to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, which, according to its website, is "a national and international benchmark for healthcare and technology, representing a substantial advance in patient and family care." Veronica was confirmed to have died while in the hospital's care.

Her cancer battle seemed to be something she kept private and away from her fans. Veronica's Instagram account doesn't show any updates about her health or recent diagnoses. The actor mostly kept the account professional, as her final posts included her promoting Love You to Death, in which she starred as Marta alongside Joan Amargós.

What was Veronica Echegui's net worth at the time of her death?

Veronica's net worth wasn't officially confirmed at the time of her death. However, her career was on the rise, as she had consistently worked in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s. Her breakout role came in 2006 with the comedy film “Yo soy la Juani” (My Name is Juani). The movie gave her recognition in Spanish cinema.

She later acted in El patio de mi cárcel (My Prison Yard, 2008), and Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo (Katmandu Lullaby, 2011). These roles showed her range in serious drama, per National World. In 2024, she appeared in Justicia Artificial (Artificial Justice), a political thriller. She played a judge who discovers an AI conspiracy within the justice system.

In 2009, she acted in the movie Bunny and the Bull, a spin-off from The Mighty Boosh TV series. Veronica played a foul-mouthed waitress in a surreal comedy road trip with Noel Fielding and Julian Barrett. Some of Veronica's other roles included bigger films like La gran familia española (Family United, 2013), Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom, 2020), and Objetos (Lost and Found, 2022). Additionally, she worked in TV series like Intimidad (Intimacy, 2022) and Los pacientes del doctor García (The Patients of Dr Garcia, 2023).