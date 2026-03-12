Commentator Victor Davis Hanson Gives Update Amid Major Health Scare What started as a lingering cough turned out to be far, far worse than Hanson could have imagined. By Ivy Griffith Published March 12 2026, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Daily Signal

In the world of conservative commentators where issues intersect with military history, there's one voice that stands out: Victor Davis Hanson. As a professor of both classics and military history, Hanson has become a go-to voice for conservative viewers who want a staunchly Republican take on topics. He runs two podcasts and has become an omnipresent figure in an increasingly militarized second term for President Donald Trump.

But in 2025, he revealed that he was dealing with a major health scare, prompting friends and family to ask for prayers. In March 2026, he offered an update on his health battle. Here's what we know.

Victor Davis Hanson dealt with a serious health condition.

In December 2025, Hanson told viewers of his podcast Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words that he was going to be undergoing an operation. He told his audience that the issue was intended to address a serious medical condition that doctors were unable to diagnose at the time, before detailing complications he was dealing with after an initial procedure to remove a cancerous tumor.

In January 2026, Hanson's friend and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice shared a message about his health, saying, "Please find an update from my dear friend and colleague, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson. He remains in our prayers." She quoted him, writing, "I wanted to share a brief health update. I recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and am now recovering. I’m doing well and hopeful as I move forward."

In March 2026, Hanson spoke with Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, explaining that what started as a lingering cough turned out to be much worse. He explained, “I had a problem all year with, they didn’t know what it was, a lung. I was probably coughing, and then it was a very rare non-smoker’s cancer. And they decided to take most of the right lung out, the right lower lobe, and it’s an aggressive cancer. It can come back, and it has a very strange mutation, so you can’t treat it with chemo or immunotherapy."

After surgery, he explained that he experienced internal bleeding — a post-operation aneurysm — that required additional medical care. Hanson shared that he feels weak, but is on the road to recovery. And subsequent tests have come back negative for cancer, so the treatment is working.

What is Victor Davis Hanson's net worth?

Hanson is best known for being one of the guiding voices among conservatives. He's built his reputation from the ground up, creating a brand based on his extensive career writing on subjects that conservatives care about. As the host of The Daily Signal, he touches on topics that involve military history and modern conflicts.

According to his Hoover Institute bio, Hanson is well-decorated with awards. In 1991, he was awarded an American Philological Association Excellence in Teaching Award, received the Eric Breindel Award for Excellence in Opinion Journalism (2002), presented the Manhattan Institute's Wriston Lecture (2004), and was awarded the National Humanities Medal (2007) and the Bradley Prize in 2008.

Hanson has worked as a classic professor, as well as the Visiting Shifron Professor of Military History at the US Naval Academy (2002–3), and the William Simon Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Pepperdine University (2010).