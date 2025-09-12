John Roberts Opens up About His Malaria Scare and His Return to Fox News “I have never felt that sick in my life.” By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 12 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fox News

Anchor John Roberts has spent decades guiding Fox News viewers through everything from presidential elections to breaking world events. But this year, the 70-year-old anchor found himself facing a challenge far different from anything in politics or journalism.

Fans started asking questions about his sudden absence from the network, and soon, John addressed the situation directly. In a candid update, the veteran broadcaster revealed a serious health battle. His health concerns centered around a severe case of malaria that left him hospitalized.

John Roberts of Fox News's health update reveals his severe malaria diagnosis.

According to People, John contracted a dangerous form of malaria during an overseas trip. Doctors admitted him to the hospital, where they worked urgently to control the mosquito-borne illness. He later admitted the diagnosis came as a shock and quickly escalated into one of the toughest health battles of his life.

“I had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes. Literally everywhere. I was also beset with uncontrolled shivering all during my show. Initially, I thought it was just muscle cramps and aches. But when I started shivering, I started to lean toward the flu.” “I don’t know exactly how ‘severe’ it was from a medical classification, but it sure felt severe,” he adds. “I have never felt that sick in my life.”

Malaria is rare in the U.S., with the CDC reporting about 2,000 cases per year, but it remains widespread in certain parts of the world. John explained that his condition worsened quickly, leaving him weak and drained. He shared that recovery was a long process and far more challenging than he initially expected, with ups and downs. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was bitten by a mosquito while on vacation in Indonesia, and he started feeling sick about 10 days after returning home.

God willing, after 5 days and 6 nights at Inova Fairfax, I hope to be heading back home to my family today.

I have so many people to thank, beginning with my “Tehrani twins“… Doctors @MahsaTehrani8 and Behnam who are not only superb physicians, but dear friends and tenacious… pic.twitter.com/ztP7dcu63D — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 31, 2025 Source: X/@johnrobertsFox

John returned to Fox News as soon as he was able.

John expressed gratitude for the doctors and nurses treating him and said, "In my time here, I’ve gone from being so sick that any dog would take pity on me to being ready to fire up the grill on Labor Day (well, maybe ready to watch the grill bring fired up)." After weeks away from broadcasting, John made his official return to Fox News on Sept. 10. In a post on X, he thanked his colleagues for taking care of things while he was away and told viewers, "Pro tip ... don't get malaria."

While John admitted the road to recovery wasn’t easy, he was excited to be back at work and feeling better. He also used the opportunity to remind viewers about the seriousness of malaria. John urged anyone traveling abroad to take precautions and to seek medical care immediately if symptoms appear.