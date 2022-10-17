Who Is 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Star Victoria Zito's Ex-Husband?
Viewers know that Real Girlfriends in Paris star Victoria Zito has been going through a major life transformation during her time on the show. The Chloe Colette designer divorced her husband at the beginning of Season 1, but fans are curious to know more about him — especially after allegations of his infidelity led to their separation in the first place.
Who is Victoria Zito's husband? Here's everything you need to know about him and their relationship.
Who is 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' star Victoria Zito's ex-husband?
The first time fans learned about Victoria's marriage, she explained on the show that she had moved to Paris in 2017 to finish fashion school at Parsons. Shortly after, she and her husband separated. Victoria has not named her ex-husband, nor does she have photos of him on her Instagram.
The fashion designer recently told Entertainment Tonight that being raised in Texas gave her a different perspective on divorce. "Coming from Texas, sometimes when someone gets a divorce it's like, you know, all hush-hush, like, 'Don't tell anyone,' you know?" she said. "And for me I was like, 'F that!' I have nothing to be ashamed about, because I grew so much emotionally in my relationships. I learned what I want out of life and what I don't want, and I also learned what is important to me."
Reportedly, Victoria and her husband divorced due to his infidelity. She has admitted in the past that they were married very young, but "divorce is still divorce."
"I think sometimes [my divorce] can be like stuffed under the rug because I am so young," she shared with the outlet. "And that was probably, single-handedly, one of the hardest things that I had ever been through."
What is Victoria Zito's sexuality?
Thankfully, it seems that Real Girlfriends in Paris has given her a new perspective on life and dating. Victoria revealed on the show that she is bisexual, and viewers will watch her romantic encounters with both men and women in the episodes to come. Being this open about her relationships is new, and she revealed to ET that she has not come out to many friends and family members back home.
However, in a recent Instagram Live with Bravo, Victoria talked about what it was like to put her life's story on national television. She said, "I think that for me, personally, growing up and coming from Texas, coming from such a conservative place and coming to a place where you can really be unapologetically, authentically yourself. Whether that's your style or anything you want to do in life, it's such a melting pot of different cultures."
Victoria concluded by adding that she plans to be "100 percent an open book from my relationships to my family to my career to my friendships to everything." Hopefully, this means someday soon, fans will get more details about her mysterious ex.
