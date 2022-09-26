'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Star Victoria Zito Has a Famous Brother

The debut season of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris is in full swing, and viewers are getting to know the six expats who are trying to make their dreams come true in the City of Love.

All six of the stars are new to reality TV, but one cast member, Victoria Zito, has a unique familial tie to a former reality star. Her older brother, Dustin Zito, is no stranger to appearing on the small screen. Read on to find out where you know Victoria's brother from, and to find out what he's doing now.