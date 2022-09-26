Are Victoria and Yoanne Still Friends After Their Major 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Argument?

Though Paris is the City of Love, not everything has been rosy for the stars of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The six main stars are navigating their love, friendship, and work issues in Paris on the debut season. Cast member Victoria Zito is balancing her life as the head designer at Chloe Colette, her romantic connections to her neighbor and to a woman she met online, and her friendship woes with colleague Yoanne Mobengo.