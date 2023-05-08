Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports
Vida Blue on Dick Cavett Show in 1971
Source: YouTube/Dick Cavett Show

Vida Blue on 'The Dick Cavett Show' in 1971

Was Vida Blue Married? The Late Star Pitcher's Family Life, Explained

Following Vida Blue's death on May 6, 2023, fans are curious if he was married. Who is Vida Blue's ex-wife? Did he have kids? Here's what to know.

By

May 8 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Former celebrated pitcher and Oakland A's Hall of Fame member Vida Blue died at 73 years old on May 6, 2023, much to the sadness of baseball fans everywhere. Vida's legacy included three World Series titles, a Cy Young Award, an MVP award, and more. The Oakland A's announced his passing on social media, prompting many to reflect upon their memories of the player.

Article continues below advertisement

While most sports fans are familiar with Vida's baseball legacy, many are curious about his personal life. Did Vida Blue have a wife? What about children? Keep reading for everything you need to know about his family life, explained.

April 2023: Vida Blue, joins A's Cast Live to reflect on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 World Series and being back with his teammates.
Source: YouTube/Oakland Athletics

Vida in April 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Vida Blue's ex-wife?

Vida Blue married Peggy Shannon in 1989, and, as reported by the Associated Press, the pair were married right on the pitcher's mound at Candlestick Park. Vida's San Francisco Giants teammates were involved in the ceremony, holding an arc of bats for the couple to walk through.

Article continues below advertisement

Peggy was escorted down the aisle by Orlando Cepeda, a former Giants star, and Vida's best man was Willie McCovey, a fellow Hall-of-Fame member and Giants player. The couple reportedly followed the ceremony with a horse-and-buggy ride around the field as 50,000 people looked on.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, Peggy and Vida reportedly divorced in 1996. It is unclear how or why they divorced.

Vida's family made a statement about his passing through Oakland Athletics (via CNN), reading, "It is with great sadness that the Blue family mourn the passing of our beloved father Vida Blue."

The statement went on: "Vida was a great father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teammate who will be forever cherished, honored and loved. We appreciate your uplifting prayers as we deal with the overwhelming loss of our father. We ask for respect and privacy during this challenging time."

Article continues below advertisement

Does Vida Blue have any kids?

Per SFGate, Vida welcomed a son named Derrick Blue (it's unclear who is mother is), as well as twin daughters with Peggy Shannon in the early '90s.

Vida formally retired from baseball in 1987, where he then served as a philanthropist and TV analyst for San Francisco Giants games for NBC Sports.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Baseball Champion Vida Blue Passed Away at 73 Years Old—His Cause of Death, Explained

Former New York Yankees Player Joe Pepitone Dies at 82

Czech NHL Player Petr Kilma Has Died at Age 58

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.