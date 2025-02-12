Vince Neil Has Lived a Wild and Crazy Life but Still Found Time to Settle Down Two of Vince Neil's children have followed in their musically-gifted father's footsteps. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 12 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If someone had to describe the most stereotypical rock star to ever rock, Vince Neil would definitely be in the running. The frontman for Mötley Crüe was born and raised in Hollywood, then joined the infamous hair metal band in 1981. At that time, their upbeat power ballads were not the norm and glam rock was entering a new era in a post-Ziggy Stardust world.

When they weren't shredding, Mötley Crüe was doing a ton of drugs, destroying hotel rooms, and sleeping with as many women as possible. Unfortunately, Vince's bad behavior led to multiple DUIs, one of which resulted in the death of Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley. During all of this chaos, Vince found the time to get married multiple times. Did he have any children? Here's what we know.



Vince Neill has three children with three different women.

Although Mötley Crüe was known as the world's most notorious rock band, Vince managed to keep a few things to himself. One is the singer's relationship with his high school sweetheart, Tami Jones. She got pregnant when they were dating and gave birth to his only son, Neil Jason Wharton, on Oct. 3, 1978. According to Neil's Instagram, he is a musician like his father. He also describes himself as an amazing father and husband.

The same year Vince joined Mötley Crüe, he met his first wife Beth Lynn. The two married in 1981 and on April 13, 1985, Beth gave birth to Elizabeth Ashley Wharton. Her parents divorced the year she was born. Like her famous father and half-sibling, Elizabeth is also musically inclined. She goes by the stage name Elle Loomis.

In the mid-1980s, one of the hottest clubs in Los Angeles was the Hollywood Tropicana Club where ladies mud wrestling reigned supreme. That's where Vince met aspiring model Sharise Ruddell, per Ultimate Classic Rock. The two were married in 1987 and four years later, along came Skylar. Sadly Skylar passed away in 1995 from a tumor in her liver.

Vince Neil's girlfriend was injured in a plane crash.

On the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2025, a Learjet belonging to Vince veered off a runway at the Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Ariz., per AZ Family. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. while Vince's jet was taxing to a stop after landing. The small aircraft crashed into a Gulfstream G-200 business jet that was parked at the airport. While Vince was not on the jet, his girlfriend, a friend, and their dogs were. All were injured and transferred to medical facilities for treatment.