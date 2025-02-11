Vince Neil’s Net Worth Explained: How the Motley Crue Singer Became a Millionaire The "Girls, Girls, Girls," singer has plenty of money in the bank despite several pitfalls. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 11 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil has a celebrated rock n' roll career. In addition to being the frontman for the iconic band for multiple decades, Vince has experienced considerable success as a solo artist and a part-time reality star.

The "Kickstart My Heart" crooner's music career has earned him fame and respect in his genre. Vince's work has also paid off financially, as he has maintained a hefty income in an uncertain field. Here's what to know about the rocker's net worth!



Vince Neil's net worth comes from his musical and business ventures.

Celebrity Net Worth shows Vince's net worth is $50 million. His net worth was established from multiple years in Motley Crue and working on his solo projects. Vince joined the band with Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars in 1981. The band rose to success in the 80s with songs like "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Wild Side," and "Live Wire."

Vince continued with Motley Crue until the band's first of many breakups in 1991. During that time, he left the band due to excessive drinking and not being present for rehearsals and creative planning. The departure led Vince to embark on his solo career, where he created two albums, Exposed and Carved In Stone.

Vince Neil Singer, Entrepreneur Net worth: $50 Million Vince Neil is a singer best known for being Motley Crue's frontman. He has also invested in several businesses, including a private plane company, Learjet. Birthdate: Feb. 8, 1961 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Marriages: Beth Lynn (m. 1981-1985); Sharise Ruddell (m. 1987-1993); Heidi Mark (m. 2000-2001); Lia Gerardini (m. 2005-2014) Kids: Neil Jason Wharton (b. 1978); Elizabeth Ashley Wharton (b. 1983); Skylar Neil (b. 1991, d. 1995)

After a few years doing his own thing, he reunited with Motley Crue when he and Tommy decided the band needed to get back together. And though Vince and the Crue eventually parted ways again with the band's 2015 "retirement," they have remained together and continue to go on tour.

In addition to singing, Vince earned his net worth through television appearances, including a stint on VH1's The Surreal Life. He has also invested in multiple businesses, including a restaurant called Quickee Burgers with Mike Tyson, Ian Ziering, and Food & Beverage Magazine founder Michael Politz, in 2014. Vince also acquired a private jet called a Learjet. The jet was involved in a deadly plane crash at a Scottsdale airport in Arizona, per People.

Is Vince Neil married?

Vince's has shared his impressive fortune with several women in his lifetime. The rocker isn't afraid to commit, as he has been married four times to Beth Lynn, mud wrestler and model Sharise Riddell, Playboy Playmate Heidi Mark, and Lia Gerardini. Vince married the latter wife during his time on The Surreal Life, with his co-star MC Hammer acting as their officiant.