Tommy Lee's Nude Instagram Pic Has Us Reconsidering His Relationship History

Tommy's most recent marriage came in 2019 when he married social media star Brittany Furlan, who originally found success by posting Vines. She now has a popular TikTok where Tommy is sometimes featured, and has also branched into a career as an actress. They announced that they were engaged on Valentine's Day of 2018, and got married the following year. They've been married ever since, and both Tommy and Brittany are probably hoping that his fourth marriage will be his last.