Ving Rhames Collapsed in a Restaurant, Leading Many to Worry About His Health Ving Rhames's public collapse has some fans concerned. By Joseph Allen Published April 30 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

Because he's been lighting up movie screens for decades, Ving Rhames has earned his place in the hearts of many long-time fans. The 66-year-old actor might be best known for his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise and his role in Pulp Fiction, and he's still working on new projects today.

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On April 29, TMZ broke the news that Ving had collapsed in a restaurant and was taken to the hospital. Following this report, many wanted to know what his overall health status is. Here's what we know.

Source: Miramax

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People are understandably worried about Ving Rhames's health.

Although the news that he collapsed was alarming to many, Variety is reporting that Ving has since been taken home and appears to be in good spirits. “He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” his manager, Brad Kramer, said. Kramer said that Ving had been checked out by doctors and felt fine, although we don't have any details on the reason he collapsed to begin with.

For now, though, it seems like Ving is not in acute danger. Still, some are worried about his overall health because of the fact that he collapsed. Ving has also seemed notably less mobile on screen than he once did. While some of that comes with age, it seems like Ving has aged faster than some and could no longer do much more than sit in front of a screen by the end of his time in the world of Mission: Impossible.

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There is no public reporting to indicate that Ving is having any health problems (other than the reporting about his collapse), so if he is dealing with anything, he's doing it privately. It's possible that this collapse was an isolated incident related to consuming alcohol, exhaustion, or some other temporary problem. We don't know enough about it to say for sure what the reason might have been.

BREAKING: Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames, 66, collapses in LA restaurant — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 29, 2026 Source: X/@Daily_MailUS

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Ving has been an onscreen icon for decades.

Although he has never been a top-tier movie star, Ving has played an essential role in a number of important movies over the course of his career. Although he doesn't work as much as he did when he was younger, he remains an in-demand talent both on screen and for a number of voice roles thanks to his sonorous, rich bass.

He has made plenty of bad movies in the course of his time as a star, but in addition to Pulp Fiction and the Mission: Impossible franchise, he was also central to movies like Rosewood, Con Air, and Lilo & Stitch. Right now, he's hosting History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames, a History Channel series where he walks through some of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.