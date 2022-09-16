Viola Davis Is a Family Woman — Meet Her Daughter and Husband
Viola Davis has certainly left her mark in the Hollywood industry. She plays a cunning college professor with dark motives in How to Get Away with Murder. She put her own spin on former presidential wife Michelle Obama in The First Lady. And now, fans are excited to see her dominate in The Woman King, which is set to be released In theaters on Sep. 16, 2022 (and already has great reviews).
Viola's successful career is undeniable, which opens up the door to questions about her personal life. When it comes to being a family woman, Viola is married with a daughter. Here's what everyone should know about her family members.
Who is Viola Davis' daughter? Her name is Genesis Tennon.
Viola's 12-year-old daughter is named Genesis Tennon. She's highly supportive of her mother and just showed proof of that by appearing alongside Viola at the red carpet event for The Woman King.
Viola was photographed with Genesis, and they were all smiles! Viola has been open about her love for her daughter in the past on social media, as well.
On Aug. 25, 2022, Viola shared a throwback picture of herself with her husband and Genesis. In the precious family photo, Genesis is sandwiched between her parents making a heart shape with her fingers. Viola captioned it, "My loves," with a couple of red heart emojis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Viola adopted Genesis back in 2011.
Who is Viola Davis' husband? His name is Julius Tennon.
Viola has been married to her husband, Julius Tennon, since 2003. She opened up about the marriage on Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event.
She revealed that she prayed to God for "a big Black man" who fit the mold of requirements she was after. She got on her knees at the time and listed all the things she wanted.
Viola explained, "I said, 'I want a big Black man from the South who's probably been married before. Has kids [already] because I don't want any pressure in that department. Someone whose maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community. Someone who goes to church and loves God.' I said, 'If you give me that, I'll start going to church, God. I really will. I'm committed to it.' And then I signed off, just like writing a letter."
She got what she prayed for!
Who exactly is Julius though? According to The Teal Mango, he works alongside Viola as the founder of a company called JuVee Productions. He's also known as a producer and performer who's been in the game for more than 30 successful years. Viola might be a tad more well-known, but certainly Julius has a career of his own to keep up with.