TikTok Can't Stop Salivating Over These Viral Cucumber Salads

Do you ever get jealous (and hangry!) watching other people eat delicious meals online? Well, depending on how you feel about cucumbers, you may or may not have that problem with TikToker Logan Moffitt’s viral salads.

In other words, you might find yourself drooling, or you might decide you need to keep scrolling. Again, it all comes down to your take on cucumbers, because they are the star of the show here. But if you ask other TikTokers who've tried Logan's recipes, they'll probably tell you it doesn't even matter how you feel about cucumbers, because the flavors he mixes together reportedly slap. Millions of people have become invested in Logan's culinary creations. Here's what to know his salads...

TikTok is craving cucumber salads after this user's videos went viral.

"Sometimes you just need an entire cucumber," Logan typically starts out most of his videos, and he really means it, too. He usually slices a whole cucumber with a mandolin and puts the pieces into a plastic deli container before adding the magic. He's also a fan of adding MSG (his trademark line is "MSG, obviously").

In one of his earlier viral cucumber videos, he combines cucumbers, soy sauce, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, two whole green onions, one whole garlic clove grated, sesame oil, and sesame seeds. There's another where he mixes cucumber with olive oil, brine from peppers, white vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.

If you like things spicy, try this one, where he adds tahini, "MSG, obviously," Korean chili flakes, honey, and then the juice of half a lime and half a lemon. "If you like sour or spicy things, you'll love this," he says. Always remember to shake your salads up, of course.

There's also one that he calls "salmon avocado bagel themed," which includes cucumbers, cream cheese, ranch dressing, everything bagel seasoning, slices of smoked salmon chopped in little chunks, capers, and finely sliced red onion.

And for the meat lovers, he also makes a "steak sandwich themed" cucumber salad, where he slices an entire steak that he adds to his cucumbers before adding thinly sliced red onions, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, a balsamic glaze, salt and pepper, and "MSG, obviously." He says it "tastes like a steak sandwich in a deli container."

But if you're just looking for a simple "midnight snack," as he calls this recipe for salt and vinegar chip cucumbers, you can take your sliced cucumbers and add vinegar, salt, "MSG, obviously," and sugar. He also has a cucumber kimchi. There are tons of recipes on Logan's TikTok — even ones that don't involve cucumbers.

