In Leaked Jail Calls, Wade Wilson Is Heard Telling a Man Named Joey That He Loves Him Wade Wilson is using his terrifying charm to get money out of a man named Joey, and Joey is happy to give it to him. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 14 2024, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials (video still)

Leaked phone calls from Wade Wilson's time in jail have revealed a lot about the convicted killer. We've heard him confess to his crimes while speaking with his then-girlfriend Mila. On the day he murdered two women, Wilson also attacked Mila and was assuring her on the call that he would never have killed her. He also might have found a new gal named Kristin, with whom he joked about grabbing some snacks at his first victim's house.

On Aug. 13, 2024, a phone call between Wilson and a man named Joey was uploaded to the Phone Calls From Prison YouTube Channel. It certainly adds an extra layer to an already complicated story. Wilson seems more than friendly with this mysterious fella. Is Joey Wade Wilson's boyfriend? Here's what we know.

Does Wade Wilson have a boyfriend named Joey? They appear to be quite close.

According to the video description, this phone call is estimated to be from late 2019 or early 2020. It begins with Wilson saying hello to Joey, who immediately calls him "babe." From there, things get a bit more flirtatious as Joey reveals he has to shower and Wilson basically says he wishes he could join him. Wilson also cheekily calls Joey "babe" multiple times throughout the chat.

Like any good boyfriend would, Joey lets Wilson know that if he's having a bad day he can absolutely share that with him. Wilson reveals that thinking of Joey always makes him feel better, to which Joey says they are getting married. It's quite the left turn, but Wilson agrees. The two shift to talk of life after prison as Joey says he has a ton of laundry to do but he weirdly loves doing it. "That's really good," says Wilson, "because when I get out there, I hate laundry."

Wilson is definitely not getting out of prison, but as a reminder, this conversation happened nearly five years before he was found guilty of killing two women. The fact that he was in jail waiting to go to trial for two murders doesn't seem to concern Joey. Obviously, we're all thinking the same thing, but it's lightly confirmed by what Wilson says next.

Wilson asks Joey to put money into his prison account.

Wilson very kindly asks how Joey is feeling, as he's been sick. Joey reassures him that it comes and goes but he's feeling better. At this point, Wilson slides in a request for funds. "Oh listen, babe," says Wilson as if this just occurred to him, "I turned in my form for my pizza, baby." After a brief pause, Joey says he has to put money on Wilson's books.