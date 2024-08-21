Home > Human Interest Apparently Science Is Going to Take a Good Look at "Deadpool Killer" Wade Wilson's Brain "Well first off, he found evidence indicating, possibly indicating, traumatic brain injury." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 21 2024, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials

Between 1974 and 1978, Ted Bundy murdered 30 women, but that's just the number he confessed to. Authorities believe it's probably closer to 100. After he was executed in January 1989, Bundy's brain was removed so scientists could attempt to figure out why he was the way he was.

After performing extensive tests on Bundy's brain, scientists came to the rather disappointing conclusion that it was completely normal. We say disappointing because it would be helpful to reference an abnormality that contributed to such gruesome crimes. In August 2024, medical professionals are hoping to find some answers when they scan the brain of Wade Wilson, the man known as the Deadpool Killer. Here's what we know.

Wade Wilson's brain scan is scheduled to occur before his sentencing.

Wade Wilson was back in court on Aug. 20, 2024, for a hearing that would determine whether or not the convicted killer's brain would be scanned, reported Fox 4 Now. "Based on a report by Dr. [Mark] Rubino, he recommended, well first off he found evidence indicating, possibly indicating traumatic brain injury," said Wilson's attorney Lee Hollander. "So in order to find it, or not find it, he recommended a radiological workup for traumatic brain injury."

After seeing that the prosecution had no problems with this, Judge Nick Thompson agreed to an MRI without contrast, diffusion tensor imaging, and NeuroQuant. Per the National Library of Medicine, NeuroQuant is a "recently developed, FDA-approved software program for measuring brain MRI volume in clinical settings."