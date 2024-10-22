Home > Human Interest Bunnie XO Speaks to Convicted Killer Wade Wilson — Claims She Had No Idea What He Actually Did "Even monsters get paid." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2024, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/ Law&Crime Network(video still)

On the morning of Oct. 7, 2019, 25-year-old Wade Wilson brutally killed two women in the Florida town of Cape Coral. The murders occurred within hours of each other and were disturbing, to say the least. Wilson was arrested almost immediately, but wouldn't stand trial for almost five years. He was finally convicted in June 2024 and sentenced to death two months later.

Wilson's trial gained national attention for reasons that go beyond the callousness of his crimes. Women started making TikTok videos in support of Wilson, who they described as "hot." Pretty soon GoFundMe's popped up, as these same women claimed he was actually innocent. Although Bunnie XO was not part of that corner of the internet, the Dumb Blonde podcast host took to social media to admit she wanted to speak with Wilson. She soon got her wish. Let's get into that phone call.

Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials (video still); Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie

The Wade Wilson and Bunnie XO phone call is lacking in accuracy.

Bunnie released part 1 of her podcast about Wilson, on Oct. 21, 2024. Most of the episode consists of Bunnie chatting about Wilson with JD Delay, a "former career criminal who spent 20 years in and out of the system before turning his life around as a recovery coach and peer support specialist," per the episode's description. When they finally get to the actual phone conversation, it's not very revealing in terms of what we know about Wilson so far.

The Phone Calls from Prison YouTube channel has been steadily uploading conversations between Wilson and various individuals, the bulk of which occurred after his arrest but before the trial. By listening to these exchanges, one gets the full scope of Wilson's ability to manipulate anyone in his orbit. When Bunnie spoke with Wilson, it was after his conviction. They mostly chatted about the possibility of making a documentary. There is just one problem: Wilson wants to get paid for his time.

The first thing Bunnie tells Wilson is that her team at William Morris Agency (WMA) thought the interview was an "awesome" idea but they wanted to do this on a larger scale. She then says they think a documentary on Netflix would be perfect. "People are not interested in paying you," she said. That was the only problem Bunnie said she was running into. Delay reminds Bunnie about the Son of Sam Law, which can prevent criminals from profiting from their crimes.

"I don't know if you want me to continue giving you the platform to tell your story, or if you want to go somewhere else," says Bunnie. She pauses the call and says giving him a platform was probably the wrong language and clarifies that this conversation occurred before family members of the victims reached out to her. Regardless, they spoke after he was convicted so Bunnie knew he was a murderer.

Returning to the call, Wilson said he was "definitely getting paid. If nobody wants to I'll just do my own thing and mind my own business. I don't care about anything, really." He then claims to "not care about the fame." Although Bunnie said she understood where he was coming from, she also said she could see why others would have a problem with him getting paid for his crimes. Wilson said everyone sees him as a monster but, "Even monsters get paid."

Wilson accuses Bunnie of only being interested in interviewing him so she can get views and engagement. According to Bunnie, that's not why she wanted to speak with him. She said she wants to "get into true crime" and "broaden her journalistic views." Growing more and more frustrated, Bunnie tells Wilson that any money she makes off their interview is going to be donated to the families of the victims. This is the point where things really take a turn.

The phone conversation is paused again as Bunnie tries to defend herself by stating that she had no idea what the full scope of his crimes were, despite speaking with Wilson after his conviction. The Dumb Blonde podcast host said she only knew what the media was reporting on. Here's the thing, the media reported on a lot. Not only did Court TV and Law and Crime stream his trial, but in the state of Florida you can request transcripts from trials. The information is definitely available.

Bunnie XO also spoke with the children of one of Wilson's victims.

After Bunnie spoke with Wilson, she got a message on TikTok from Diane Ruiz's stepdaughter. Ruiz was one of the victims and apparently her son was interested in speaking with Bunnie. "My heart stopped because I didn't think any of the victims' families was going to reach out to me," said Bunnie. She spoke with Brandon Ruiz that night. "The minute I heard Brandon's voice I started crying, and it's recorded. We have everything recorded."