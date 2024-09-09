Home > Human Interest When Will Wade Wilson Be Executed? Some Inmates Have Been on Florida's Death Row for Decades "He is nothing more than a vicious killer and about the poorest representation of a man there could ever be." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 9 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

Hopefully the public's interest in Wade Wilson will fade away sooner rather than later. In October 2019 he brutally murdered two women within hours of each other, then made light of it after the fact. Several phone calls Wilson made while in jail have since been leaked to the public, telling the story of a remorseless man who survives solely on his ability to manipulate others.

Despite confessing to his crimes and being found guilty of them, a small army of fans has popped up on social media. Their support for Wilson appears to be rooted in their attraction to him, as many cannot stop describing the convicted killer as "hot." Justice wasn't swayed by their antics. In August 2024, Wilson was handed the death penalty and was transferred to a Florida prison where he sits on death row. When will Wade Wilson be executed? Here's what we know.

When will Wade Wilson be executed?

At the time of the murders, Wilson was 25 years old. This is only two years shy of the average age at offense for executed inmates, per the Florida Department of Corrections. The average age of execution is 44.9 years, which means Wilson could be put to death sometime between 2036 (when he'll be 42) and 2039 (when he'll be 45 years old).

It's unclear how the state Florida decides who gets executed when, as noted by the fact that William Zeigler has been on death row since July 19, 1976. Zeigler murdered his wife, her parents, and a customer at his store on Christmas Eve in 1975, in order to obtain the $500,000 in life insurance, per the Orlando Sentinel. The reason why he's been on death row for so long is due to various legal moves Zeigler has made over the course of nearly 50 years.