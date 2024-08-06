Home > Human Interest On the Day of the Murders, Wade Wilson Called His Father and Told Him: "I Am a Killer" Wade Wilson's father said that while his son was describing the murders to him, he wanted him to "feel what he was feeling." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 6 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials (video still)

On Aug. 27, 2024, Wade Wilson will know if he's going to spend the rest of his life in prison, or if he'll spend the rest of his life on death row. In October 2019, the man now known as The Deadpool Killer murdered two women within 24 hours of each other. He was convicted in June 2024 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

During the trial, it was revealed that before Wilson was arrested, he made numerous terrifying phone calls to his father. Wilson's mother was able to listen in on a couple of them. Eventually, Wade Wilson's biological parents would become integral parts of his capture. Here's what we know.

Wade Wilson's parents helped lead police to their son.

Wilson wasn't very close with either biological parent as he was put up for adoption soon after his birth. He was able to reconnect with them upon turning 18, but their contact was described as sporadic. Still, Wilson felt compelled to reach out to his biological father on the day he killed two women. Steven Testasecca went into great detail about his biological son's phone calls while testifying during his trial, per the News-Press. To say they were upsetting is putting it mildly.

Testasecca said Wilson was known for telling tall tales now and again, which is why he had trouble believing him when he called. It didn't help that what Wilson was revealing sounded too horrible to be true. Wilson told Testasecca that he had done something he couldn't take back, then confessed to being a killer. After that, he promised to call back later.

It took three more calls for Testasecca to believe what Wilson was telling him. What finally tipped him over the edge was Wilson going into excruciating detail about the murders. The stories were far too specific to be fake and besides, who would lie about something like that?

Wade Wilson's biological mother was listening in on a couple of the phone calls.

While on the stand, Testasecca was asked about his Wilson's demeanor during these phone calls. He said that while Wilson was talking about repeatedly running over one of the victims using the other victim's car, his son seemed excited. According to Testasecca, Wilson wanted the second victim to "look like spaghetti." In Testasecca's opinion, "He was wanting me to feel the same way he was feeling."

It was during these graphic phone calls that Testasecca put the phone on speaker so Wilson's biological mother could listen in. What Wilson didn't know at the time was that she was sharing this information with law enforcement. Wade Willson's parents then told him they were going to send an Uber to pick him up. Once they found out where he was, police were sent to arrest him.