Home > Human Interest > Wade Wilson There Is a Real Possibility That Convicted Killer Wade Wilson Has Children of His Own "No, he thought that this was his daughter, but this is not his daughter." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 5 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/COURT TV

It's very difficult to put a convicted killer in the same column as a parent, but we all contain multitudes. Dennis Rader, known as BTK (Bind Torture Kill), was a family man. He and his wife had two children together and didn't divorce until his arrest in 2005. Throughout the course of their marriage, Rader killed 10 people all while being a supportive husband and loving father, per Reader's Digest. It really speaks to a person's ability to compartmentalize.

Article continues below advertisement

It really turns one's brain inside out to imagine a murderer could also be a parent. This is especially hard to grasp when the killer in question is someone as lethal and callous as Wade Wilson. He brutally murdered two women in October 2019 and proceeded to laugh his way through his jail time and trial. Social media sleuths have found some information regarding possible kids. Does Wade Wilson have children? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Wade Wilson have children?

Since Wilson's trial, leaked phone calls from his time in jail immediately following his arrest have been very revealing. Not only did he speak openly about what he did, while chatting with his ex-girlfriend Mila, but he also made jokes about it with another woman. We've heard Wilson tell at least one man that he loved him, all while promising the two could get married. The one thing all of these conversations have in common is Wilson's need for money.

The America_News TikTok account uploaded a snippet of a chat on Sept. 4, 2024. Wilson is speaking with an unnamed woman to whom he promises to be faithful. "I'm not speaking to anyone else baby," Wilson says. Obviously, we now know that wasn't true. Speaking of possible lies, he then asks the mystery woman what day it is and says his mother's birthday is on the 19th and so is his daughter's. The conversation ends with Wilson requesting $10 be added to his commissary account.

Article continues below advertisement

There is conflicting information about Wade Wilson's children.

Like us, people in the comments have zeroed in on the fact that Wilson claims to have a daughter. This is where it gets confusing. One person commented, in Russian, "No, he thought that this was his daughter, but this is not his daughter. His girlfriend deceived him; she gave birth to someone else [sic]." Something might have gotten lost in translation there, but you get it.