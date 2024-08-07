Home > Human Interest Bunnie XO Thinks "Deadpool Killer" Wade Wilson Is Interesting and Wants Him on Her Podcast — Nope! Bunnie XO told her followers that it would be "cool" to have Wade Wilson on her podcast so she could "grill him." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 7 2024, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Fox4Now (video still); Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie

The American Psychological Association defines hybristophilia as a "sexual interest in and attraction to those who commit crimes. In some cases, this may be directed toward people in prison for various types of criminal activities." History is filled with women who looked at a violent man behind bars and thought, "I can save him." Richard Ramirez, Ted Bundy, and Charles Manson famously received hundreds of letters from gals professing their love for them.

The latest murderer to join that disturbing pantheon is Wade Wilson, who was dubbed the Deadpool Killer based on the fact that he and the fictional character share the same name. In October 2019 Wilson brutally murdered two women, and since his conviction in June 2024, TikTok has been ablaze with ladies who find him attractive and believe he was wronged in some way. Although Bunnie XO is not one of them, she did confess to wanting him on her podcast because he's "interesting." How embarrassing!

Source: YouTube/NBC2 News (video still) Wade Wilson speaks with NBC2 News from jail

Why did Bunnie XO want to invite Wade Wilson on her podcast? No really, why.

The Radiantbritt YouTube channel uploaded Bunnie XO's scandalous videos before she was able to delete them. In them, the Dumb Blonde podcast host admits to calling the Florida jail where Wilson is being held, in the hopes of speaking with him. "I am fascinated with his story," she says. "He believes he's innocent." (It should be noted that Wilson confessed to his biological father in one of several phone calls he made to him after the murders.)

"How cool would it be if I got to go into the jail and sit down with him and do a podcast for like our murder mystery podcast," she asks. (Is that what cool is?) She then asks anyone who has a "connection to Wade" to please let her know. Before making a disingenuous apology, Bunnie XO also shares she would like to interview the Menendez brothers, who, as far as she knows, haven't been interviewed since their conviction. (We'd like to point out, they've been interviewed numerous times.)

Bunnie XO then rambles her way into some sort of expression of regret. She cites the fact that the proliferation (our word) of true crime content is why she is so interested in speaking to a man who strangled one woman to death, then did the same to another before running her over repeatedly using a car. It's not Bunnie XO's fault; it's the documentaries! (Point of fact right before his execution, Bundy tried to blame his crimes on pornography.)

After reading the comments, Bunnie XO apologizes in another video.

"I can totally see where you guys are coming from," says Bunnie XO, "and I think you guys think that I would bring him on the podcast to like show him grace and that's not the viewpoint that I'm coming from at all." Perhaps people aren't taking issue with one's desire to try and understand the mind of a murderer. After all, that's how criminal profiling came to be. Maybe people are a little weirded out by the fact that Bunnie XO repeatedly said it would be "cool" to have this man on her podcast.

Source: YouTube

Bunnie XO says what intrigues her the most was the fact that at one time, Wilson said he was innocent. She has a desire to "grill him," in an effort to understand why he thinks the way he thinks. Many people have pointed out the fact that Bunnie XO herself is a domestic violence survivor, which makes her stance that this would be a cool thing to do in pursuit of clicks all the more distressing.