Will 'Waka and Tammy' Get a Season 4 Renewal? Fans Are Unsure Due to Their Divorce
Over the years, rapper Waka Flocka and his wife, Tammy Rivera-Malphurs have shared their relationship with the world via reality TV. And while the couple have joined a few ensemble casts, the pair finally got the chance to grow with their own reality show, Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. Throughout it all, viewers watched the couple at their best, tackle infidelity, deal with separation, and renew their vows.
Now that Season 3 of the couple's hit show is upon us, fans are wondering about their future. After all, not only are Waka and Tammy getting a divorce, but the pair are also currently living separately as they co-parent. And naturally, fans are wondering if Season 4 is in the cards. Here’s everything that we know.
‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ has not been renewed for Season 4 at this time.
No one likes to be the bearer of bad news. However, it appears that Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka has yet to be renewed for Season 4.
Keep in mind, Season 3 of the reality show just returned to the small screen on Aug. 18, 2022. So, there is plenty of time for showrunners to announce Season 4.
Not to mention, Season 1 ended on April 16, 2020, and followed up with Season 2 on March 18, 2021. And since Season 3 premiered in mid-August 2022 — after the end of Season 2 in May 2021— we can assume that if Season 4 is renewed, it will likely see a premiere date between July 2023 and September 2023.
What will be the storyline for 'Waka & Tammy' Season 4?
Another reason fans are a bit skeptical about the future of Season 4 is due to the current state of Waka and Tammy’s marriage. Throughout Season 3, viewers will see how the couple have been navigating the art of co-parenting and whether their family can adjust to their new normal.
That said, if Waka and Tammy truly do go through with their divorce, the storyline for Season 4 will likely be the same, which wouldn't make much sense to cover. On the flip side, producers could switch it up and focus on Tammy and Waka getting back into the dating game. And quite possibly, the two may decide to call off the divorce, which would fall right in line with social media’s belief that the pair will reconcile.
Unfortunately, there is no way to tell what the storyline for the new season would be or if a new season is even in the works. Only time will tell. In the meantime, it’s best to keep up with the happenings of Season 3 so if another season is green-lit, you won’t be left behind.
Catch new episodes of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on WeTV.