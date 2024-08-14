Home > Human Interest Wally Amos of Famous Amos Cookies Passed Away at 88 — What Was His Cause of Death? Wally Amos passed away at 88 at his home in Honolulu, according to his children. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 14 2024, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One trip down a grocery store aisle is bound to lead a person to the section of the store where the manufactured sweets are, and the Famous Amos cookies are a longtime staple for many Americans. The cookie brand was developed by Wally Amos, who used his aunt's recipe and his skills in marketing to create the well-known brand.

Famous Amos cookies started in 1975 with a single store in Los Angeles, raking in $300,00 in its first year alone. Though the brand has become a household name for many Americans, the man behind it unfortunately passed away in August 2024. What was Wally Amos's cause of death? It's officially been revealed.

What was Wally Amos's cause of death? The Famous Amos founder had dementia.

According to The New York Times, Wally's cause of death was "complications from dementia." The businessman's children, Shawn and Sarah Amos, confirmed that Wally passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was 88 years old at the time of his passing. No other details about his passing are available at this time, but the cookie creator had not officially been involved in the brand since 1988.

Though Famous Amos became a company worth $12 million within six years of opening, with stores opening across the country and the cookies being stocked on grocery store shelves, he began selling off equity stakes throughout the '80s as he struggled to keep up with the brand's expansion. In 1988, he officially sold his remaining stakes to the Shansby Group, but Wally was still a notable figure.