TikToker Who Was Fired from Walmart Immediately Re-Applied for Job, Gets Hired

A TikToker who goes by Ameliya, who posts on the platform under the handle @ameliya_0 uploaded a now-viral clip where she claims to have been immediately re-hired by Walmart after being let go by the global mega-retailer.

In the video, which isn't uncommon on TikTok, she is dancing in public. In her case, she's wearing a Walmart uniform and appears to be in the parking lot of the store she was fired/re-hired in.