There Is More Fuel for the Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feud Fire — Are the Rumors True? Instagram unfollows does not a feud make. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 14 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET

We would like to tip our hats to the folks who have what it takes to comb through the social media accounts of celebrities. Obviously, this level of scrutiny runs the risk of being obsessive, and possibly frightening, but occasionally, how one engages on social media can be quite revealing. Instagram is particularly helpful in this regard as comments, follows, and likes can really tell a lot about someone and their relationship with others.

For example, who can forget the time we all realized Vin Diesel and The Rock actually despised each other? Back in 2016, The Rock posted on Instagram about how much he loved his female costars from the Fast & Furious films, then called his male costars "candy asses." Although he deleted this post, it was all the world needed. Nowadays, a simple unfollow is enough to get the gossip mill going, and it sure is churning for Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, who might be feuding. Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Are Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood locked in a 'White Lotus'-style feud?

Is there anything more Rick and Chelsea than the actors who played Rick and Chelsea maybe not actually liking each other? Throughout Season 3 of The White Lotus, we watch Aimee's character desperately trying to force a square peg into the round hole that is Walton's character. She says things like "we're soulmates" while he emotionally pushes her further and further away. It looks as if there maybe wasn't a lot of acting needed during those scenes.

Walton and Aimee no longer follow each other on Instagram, though Aimee still follows the Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses account. They have each liked posts from the HBO and White Lotus Instagram accounts but haven't liked anything from each other's personal accounts. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Aimee's old comments disappeared from Walton's posts, suggesting that he blocked her. We think something else happened.

Another rumor spread about Walton and Aimee, which was that perhaps the two were involved in a workplace romance. There is absolutely nothing to substantiate this. In fact, Walton is married and is pretty open about how much he loves his wife. The great unfollowing on Instagram might have been an effort to put an end to the scuttlebutt. It's possible Walton blocked then unblocked Aimee in order to get rid of her comments. There was no malice, just putting out fires.

Aimee was ridiculed in a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that Walton apparently loved.

The alleged squabble was resurrected after the April 12, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live. In it, the cast did a spoof of The White Lotus, calling it The White Potus. It involved President Donald Trump and various members of his staff, along with the first lady, stepping into roles from the popular HBO show. Aimee's character in the sketch was portrayed by SNL's Sarah Sherman, who sported Aimee's signature teeth.