Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Warwick Davis's Children Are Mourning Their Mother Right Alongside Their Dad Warwick Davis and his children paid loving tribute to his wife Samantha following her death at 53. By Joseph Allen Apr. 18 2024, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Warwick Davis has been in the public eye for decades, and now, fans are offering their sympathies following the news that his wife Samantha has died at the age of 53. That sad news has shined a spotlight on the Harry Potter actor's family, leading many to wonder about both his wife and his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

While Warwick has not always been super public about his personal life, he and his kids both issued statements remembering Samantha. Here's what we know about Warwick Davis's family.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Warwick Davis's children?

Warwick and Samantha had two children, Harrison and Annabelle. Both Harrison and Annabelle have worked as actors. Harrison appeared alongside his father in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Annabelle, meanwhile has appeared in a number of soap operas in the U.K., including Holyoakes.

Who was Warwick Davis' wife?

Warwick and Samantha were together for more than 30 years. The two met on the set of Willow when they were both teenagers. Samantha was an extra on the film, but the two started dating there. After four years, of dating, the two were married in 1991. Following the news of his wife's death, Warwick paid loving tribute to his long-time partner, saying that she was always highly supportive of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs." He added that Sammy, his nickname for her, was the "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career." "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes," he added.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison and Annabelle also paid tribute to their mother and the hole she left behind. "Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives," they said in a joint statement. "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers." Warwick continued to pay tribute, saying that all of the recent milestones of his career would not have been possible without her support.

It is believed that Samantha contracted sepsis after she had surgery to decompress her spine. "We went home a week later and suddenly I couldn't feel my legs," she explained. "I thought I was still recovering from the surgery so I went to bed, but the next day I felt awful, as though I had been hit by a truck."