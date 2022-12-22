We're Going on a Magical Quest to Find Out Where the Cast of 1988's 'Willow' Is Now

Perhaps the funniest part of Willow is Rick Overton and Kevin Pollak's performances as Franjean and Rool — respectively — two mischievous brownies who constantly trip up Willow. They are well-meaning and devious. Rick is a celebrated character who has been in everything from Groundhog Day to Seinfeld.

Kevin Pollack continued on with his film career, starring in movies like The Usual Suspects and The Whole Nine Yards. Both actors are still working today. Rick had a small part in A.P. Bio while Kevin just wrapped up The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.