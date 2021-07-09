Did Manny Montana’s Wife Adelfa Marr Appear on NBC's Comedic Drama 'Good Girls'?

Since the debut of NBC’s comedy-infused drama Good Girls in February 2018, the show has become a hit with fans. One of the show’s most talked-about characters is Rio, played by Manny Montana. Rio is a Detroit crime lord with a secretive past, and since the show’s pilot, Rio has been creating chaos for suburban moms Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman), and Ruby Hill (Retta).

Beth and Rio end up joining forces when she and the other moms become desperate for money. During Season 2, it was apparent to fans that Rio and Beth had a thing for one another even though she had a husband. In Episode 4, the two end up hooking up; the sexual tension between them is a huge part of the show.

In Season 2, Rio even tried to make Beth jealous by seeing another woman, who, interestingly enough, is someone he’s close with in real life. Keep reading to find out who exactly plays his girlfriend on Good Girls.

Adelfa Marr appeared on 'Good Girls' opposite her husband. In Season 2, Episode 6, Manny's real-life wife worked alongside him on Good Girls. The life coach and mental health advocate Adelfa Marr made her television debut as Rio's love interest Dylan. Not too long after Beth and Rio sleep together, she and the other ladies stalk him and watch him hug and kiss Dylan goodbye. It is such a quick cameo role for Adelfa that you could actually miss her if you blinked, but what fans remember is how jealous Beth is seeing him with Dylan. After the episode aired, Adelfa took to social media, and alongside a screenshot of her scene, she wrote, "Such a beautiful, happy, and memorable day with my amazingly talented husband. This one is definitely for the books. While I'm only on for the quickest stint, I can't tell you how much it meant to be a part of this with @lbmannymontana. Thanks for making me the happiest girl to walk this earth @lbmannymontana, and thank you @nbcgoodgirls for having me."