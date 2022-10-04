Now That Ned Is No Longer Involved With the Try Guys, What's Next for Alex?

Alex’s Instagram and LinkedIn accounts also state that she still works for the Try Guys’ production company, 2nd Try LLC. Despite the affiliation, some fans believe Alex quietly resigned from the company. Others think Try Guys will keep Alex as a producer to avoid any legal repercussions.

“Can they fire? Yes. Should they? No,” one Reddit user said of the situation. “What's probably happening is they are securing an exit package and NDA for her, and she will resign on her own (with a little pushing).”