Now That Ned Is No Longer Involved With the Try Guys, What's Next for Alex?
Throughout their fame, the Try Guys have primarily been in the news for their professional accomplishments. Since growing their following via Buzzfeed and YouTube, the quartet — Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang — have managed to show certain parts of their private lives to the world. However, controversy within the group has gained them some unwanted attention.
In September 2022, a video circulated of Ned and Try Guys’ associate producer Alexandria “Alex” Herring allegedly kissing at a nightclub. Days later, fans noticed neither Ned nor Alex were in the Try Guys’ video for Keith’s “Eat the Menu” series at Caesar’s Palace buffet.
Amid the affair rumors, Try Guys released an Instagram statement confirming that “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys” after eight years with the team. Now that Ned is out, fans are also wondering: Was Alex fired from Try Guys?
Fans speculate if Alex Herring was fired from Try Guys following the alleged Ned Fulmer affair.
Many Try Guys fans may recognize Alex from her appearances in their videos and social media pages. The University of Hawaii graduate joined the group in 2018 after working as a production assistant for Buzzfeed. On her personal Instagram account, @aaherring, Alex also has multiple posts with her attending events with the Try Guys over the years.
While Alex seemingly enjoyed her time as an associate producer, some fans believe she won’t be with the company long. Try Guys has yet to confirm if Alex will continue working on the group’s projects moving forward. In the group’s video about the situation, they mainly focused on Ned’s behavior and how it affected the team’s dynamic.
Alex’s Instagram and LinkedIn accounts also state that she still works for the Try Guys’ production company, 2nd Try LLC. Despite the affiliation, some fans believe Alex quietly resigned from the company. Others think Try Guys will keep Alex as a producer to avoid any legal repercussions.
“Can they fire? Yes. Should they? No,” one Reddit user said of the situation. “What's probably happening is they are securing an exit package and NDA for her, and she will resign on her own (with a little pushing).”
“If she leaves, it’ll be a mutual agreement negotiated and cosigned by their counsel and presumably her own counsel,” another predicted. “I’m an HR professional. Firing her straight up would be legal hell. Sure, she might not do anything if she was fired, but she might. You can’t predict people’s behaviors.”
Alex Herring from Try Guys hasn’t publicly discussed her affair with Ned Fulmer.
For now, fans can only speculate about Alex’s future on the show. The Try Guys hasn’t shared if Alex will continue working with them, despite publicly announcing Ned's departure. Furthermore, Alex hasn’t addressed the affair and has limited comments on her Instagram account.
Ned released a statement in September 2022 where he apologized to his business partners, his wife, Ariel, and their two children, Wesley and Finley.
“Family should have always been my priority,” Ned wrote in a post. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel [Fulmer]. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”
Alex’s ex-fiance, Will Thayer, also showed that he wants to move on from the cheating scandal. Since news of the affair surfaced, Alex and Will broke up after ten years together. Shortly after the split, Page Six spotted Will and a friend toasting to his new single life.