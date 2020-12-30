Here's Where You've Seen Fast Forward From 'We Can Be Heroes' Before

For anyone who grew up watching The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and found yourself daydreaming about being a part of that world, chances are there was some excitement for the next Robert Rodriguez drop.

When it was announced that the new movie was coming, fans marked their calendars for We Can Be Heroes , and it was worth the wait. Those who have seen the movie might recognize Akira Akbar, the actress who plays Fast Forward . Here's what you should know about the young star.

Who is the actress who plays Fast Forward on 'We Can Be Heroes'?

There are some incredible kid actors in the world these days. In Robert Rodriguez's new film — which is also set in the mystical world we were introduced to in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl — we learn more about the kid superheroes who jump into action to save the world from the alien invaders who have taken over the Earth and abducted all the adult superheroes.

One of these super kids is Fast Forward, who, along with the other kids (including Ojo, A Capella, Facemaker, Rewind, Slo-Mo, Wild Card, Guppy, Noodles, and Missy Moreno), decides to step-up and take on the aliens who have overtaken their world and kidnapped their parents.

The part of Fast Forward is played by the very talented actress Akira Akbar. The 14-year-old has been around for a while, which is impressive since she's so young. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on Oct. 2, 2006, and worked as a model before jumping into acting.

She worked for several brands including Levi's, Sketchers, and Nike, before landing her first acting role. Her first role came in 2015 when she was only 9 years old. She played a one-off character in an episode of Criminal Minds from Season 11, Episode 8.

Two years later, in 2017, Akira had a guest role in an episode of Grey's Anatomy on a Season 14 episode titled, "Come on Down to My Boat." She also played the character of Young Beth on Season 3 Episode 13 of This Is Us, titled "Our Little Island Girl."

Akira's biggest role came when she landed the part of 11-year-old Monica Rambeau in Marvel's Captain Marvel. Following her first movie experience, she had a recurring role on the Netflix TV show Family Reunion playing Brooke, and she has another movie coming out in 2021 that's currently in preproduction.

Given how amazing she was in all those roles and as Fast Forward in We Can Be Heroes, we're confident this isn't going to be the last time we see her.

