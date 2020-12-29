'We Can Be Heroes' Reunites Sharkboy and Lavagirl as Adults in Brand New Movie

When it comes to movies and TV shows, we have a fondness for the characters that shaped our earlier years, and these connections stay with us our whole lives.

We're in the age of remakes, and we've seen the return of many of these beloved characters and franchises. It's awesome. For anyone who loved Sharkboy and Lavagirl, We Can Be Heroes is a welcome sequel. But fans want to know when We Can Be Heroes was filmed . Here's what you need to know.

When was 'We Can Be Heroes' filmed?

With the coronavirus pandemic, it's not as easy as it used to be to film a movie. Sure, "easy" isn't the right word for how many moving parts it takes to film a movie or TV series, but before 2020 it was a lot easier to do without having to take massive safety precautions.

Since We Can Be Heroes was released on Netflix early (it was originally slated to drop Jan. 1, 2021, but was released on Dec. 25, 2020, instead), people are curious about when the movie was filmed and how it all came together when many other movies are being pushed back or having to re-think their release plan.

When your costars are this handsome, it’s easy to smile 😉😬😍 I had the best time working with these guys, so many laughs. Let the countdown to Christmas begin ♥️ #WeCanBeHeroes #comingChristmasDay pic.twitter.com/4fW6ExDLQu — Taylor Dooley (@taylordooley) December 21, 2020

Thankfully, the idea for We Can Be Heroes came before the coronavirus put a damper on the movie and television industry. And pre-production and production had already been underway before as well.

We Can Be Heroes started its filming in August 2019 in Texas, so it was already near post-production when the pandemic hit. It was far easier for the team to continue on a somewhat what was scheduled path since they only had to edit it, which didn't require lots of people being together on set. It's also probably part of the reason the movie was able to be released early.