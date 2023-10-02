Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Cookbook Features a Fancy Pumpkin Pie Recipe We tried a recipe from the official 'Nightmare Before Christmas' cookbook called the Pumpkin King Pumpkin Pie and it's a new take with a Jack Skellington theme. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 2 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Insight Editions

I don't care if you see The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Halloween movie or a Christmas film, because the official cookbook has something for both seasons and that's that. And when I tried a recipe from The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook, I purposely chose one that both sides of the debate can enjoy — the Pumpkin King Pumpkin Pie.

Article continues below advertisement

The pie is a tribute for Jack Skellington and really, is there a more fitting name for a pie dedicated to the star of the film? Even if you aren't partial to pumpkin pie during the fall and winter holidays, it's hard not to want to indulge when it's all about The Nightmare Before Christmas. I can't promise this recipe will be the easiest one to tackle, but it doesn't require any Deadly Nightshade or Frog's Breath, so there's that.

Source: Insight Editions

Article continues below advertisement

We tried the Pumpkin King Pumpkin Pie from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' cookbook.

The recipe for the Pumpkin King Pumpkin Pie involves making both the pie crust and filling from scratch. You then have to add a homemade whipped topping to it and use homemade ganache to create Jack's iconic face in the middle of the chilled whipped topping. Once you put all of these things together, you get a pie that is taken up several notches from the standard pumpkin pie you might find on a grocery store shelf.

For starters, the crust is made to taste more like gingersnaps than the usual graham cracker crust. And the filling, while made with pumpkin, just has more flavor in general, likely because it is from scratch. The maple whipping cream I could do without, because there are already so many other flavors going on here. But either way, The Nightmare Before Christmas pumpkin pie will likely make you the hit of any holiday party, if I'm being honest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Distractify

Where can you buy 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' cookbook?

Starting on Oct. 3, you can find The Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook on Amazon for $19.58. However, you will also be able to find it in-store at some Target locations. In addition to the Pumpkin King Pumpkin Pie, there are tons of other recipes that range from being just as intricate to being a tad on the easier side. You know, in case you have a younger Nightmare Before Christmas fan who isn't quite ready to whisk a bowl of hot ganache.