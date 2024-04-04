Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Solar Eclipse SunChips Have a Strong Balance of Sweet and Spicy The SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda are only available for a short time. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 4 2024, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Frito-Lay

Some partnerships just create themselves. And, although SunChips didn't partner with the literal moon to roll out the SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda flavor, it's kind of the perfect snack to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse. Naturally, we tried the chips to see if they're enough to send your tastebuds to the moon.

OK, that might be a little much. But the flavor is the SunChips response to the much anticipated total eclipse that not many people experienced before April 8, 2024. However, the real kicker is that SunChips also has a distinct time when you can snag these chips for yourself. Read on for more details about SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda!

We tried the solar eclipse SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda.

The first thing I noticed about these SunChips is that some of them are distinctly darker than others. But the flavor is still the same on all of them, at least it seems that way. You get immediate sweetness, followed by some legitimate heat and just a touch of cheesiness. Maybe that means the chips don't live up to their name on every level, but they're still a tasty option for those who love SunChips in general.

In all honesty, I could do with more of the promised Gouda flavor. But the combination of sweet pineapple and spicy habanero are definitely present with every bite. And I'm a sucker for a sweet and spicy or sweet and savory pairing, so I can't complain too much.

You can only buy the SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda during the eclipse.

As most of us know, the eclipse happens on April 8, 2024. And the time during which you can get your hands on the SunChips Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda has to do with the time and date of the eclipse in its totality. Starting at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, fans of SunChips can head over to the official SunChips solar eclipse website to order some.