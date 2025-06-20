We Tried That: Liquid Death's Ghost Pepper-Infused Deathberry Inferno Sparkling Water Deathberry Inferno combines strawberry and ghost pepper flavors. By Anna Quintana Published June 20 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Liquid Death

When Liquid Death announced Deathberry Inferno—a sparkling water spiced with ghost pepper and strawberry, you bet we were intrigued. Could a brand famous for “murdering your thirst” actually bring the heat?

Now, we aren't scared of a little spice, but so many beverages promise a kick but fail to deliver. So, we busted open a can to find out if this daring flavor mash‑up lives up to the hype.

Liquid Death's Deathberry Inferno Sparkling Water First Impressions and Taste Test

Before we took our first sip, we naturally read the nutritional information on the can of Deathberry Inferno and were happy to see that the drink is as guilt-free as it gets. It has 10 calories, 2 grams of sugar, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero grams of fiber.

The first sip hits with gentle berry sweetness — crisp, bubbly, and thirst‑quenching. It’s actually pretty tasty and refreshing. However, it's not long before the ghost‑pepper heat creeps in.

By the second sip, your mouth gently ignites. Not nuclear meltdown, but close enough to make you pause. The heat builds, lingers like a spicy whisper, then fades, leaving a tingling buzz. But don't worry. The heat doesn't overshadow the taste of the strawberry.

This is not a drink you can chug! However, we recommend using it as a mixer if you want to add a kick to your summer cocktails. You can also drink it on its own, having a “sit‑down‑and-sip” experience while enjoying the heat.

Where can you buy Liquid Death's Deathberry Inferno?

Deathberry Inferno launched on June 18, and you can find your nearest Liquid Death retailer here. The brand also launched Pina Killada, a limited-edition mocktail-inspired sparkling water with a blend of coconut and pineapple flavors. This new flavor will be available exclusively at Target in 6-pack/12-oz cans.

So, what is our final verdict? Deathberry Inferno delivers intense flavor and legit ghost‑pepper heat in a clean, low‑calorie, refreshing way that actually works. It’s like sipping a strawberry‑pepper bomb that is surprisingly balanced and bold. Just don’t gulp it like water, and definitely don’t pair it with anything that wants to stay mellow.