TikTok’s Wedding Filter Is a Hit With Those Waiting to Say “I Do” — Here’s How to Use It!

If you’re a frequent TikTok user, you’ve likely used one of the app’s popular filters for your consumption. Whether you want to look like you came out of a Disney movie or an anime episode, TikTokers worldwide has enjoyed reimagining themselves in unbelievable ways. But one filter pulls at a fantasy many people see for themselves as they age.

The wedding dress filter on TikTok allows existing, hopeful, or even just curious brides-to-be to see how they would look with a wedding gown on. The videos that have circulated are uncanny, with many people getting emotional while witnessing a version of them walk down the aisle. So, want to try the wedding dress filter on TikTok for yourself? Well, keep scrolling to see how to get started!

The wedding dress filter — TikTok’s AI trend has several steps to complete.

TikTok’s wedding dress filter became a hit with its users in May 2023. The filter uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to add someone’s face to a video of a woman walking down the aisle. In many videos of them using the app, the subscribers show their followers their “before” looks, which is usually a still shot of them taking a selfie.

Then, the screen transitions to the “after” look of the user, all dolled up in a wedding dress. As the bride walks down the aisle, songs like Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” and Beyonce’s “XO.” Although most folks’ wedding filter TikToks are about five seconds or less long, the process behind achieving the filter on your platform requires multiple steps. Thankfully, one TikToker, @fikakahle.nzuza, broke down how to use it in a 30-second tutorial.

First, you must download FacePlay, which houses many of TikTok’s filters. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you will find an option to select “wedding dress” and then find a template to go with it (preferably one of their free ones). Then, press “add a face” to the template to upload a photo you already have on your phone.

FacePlay will use its facial recognition tool to add the photo to the AI bride, process the video, and automatically save it to your camera roll when the image is up.

Another TikTok staple, CapCut, is required to achieve the wedding dress filter.

Although FacePlay is necessary for finding the wedding dress filter on TikTok, many have also enjoyed using the transition that another popular feature, CapCut, can only achieve. CapCut allows users to show the stunning “before and after” effects from the users. To edit your wedding filter video with CapCut, open TikTok and search “wedding dress filter” in the search bar. Then, click on the username of someone who has already done the trend.