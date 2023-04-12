Distractify
Tiktok’s Long Hair Filter Creates a New Internet Zaddy Daily — Find out How to Use It!

With TikTok's latest trend, some creators are turning into their much hotter twins. Here's how to get your own digital makeover on the app!

Apr. 12 2023

Whether they admit it or not, many people have benefitted from a filter or two on social media. A filter can be as simple as changing up the lighting in your photo to one of the more savvy apps that many celebs have been caught using. Either way, filters are a substantial part of the online world, and TikTok continues adding new features.

One of TikTok’s latest features, the long hair filter, is becoming quite popular on the app, especially among its male users interested in seeing what they’d look like with long hair. Many of them look entirely different in the best way possible.

Here’s how to take advantage of the long hair filter and become TikTok’s newest Zaddy.

TikTok user playing with the long hair filter.
Source: TikTok/@saafiir_
TikTok’s long hair filter sparked several dramatic changes to its users’ appearance.

Like many of TikTok’s new features, its content creators rushed to their phones to try it out. Soon, a trend sparked on the app, and users flaunted their technology-induced long hair with music like Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry” in the background.

One user, @denniscelik, went viral after using the filter on his account. The user received comments from many users asking if he was Jesus and asking if Dennis could “walk on water.” However, the user also received praise for how “beautiful” he looked before and after using the filter.

So, how do you use the long hair filter TikTok? Dennis didn’t give his fans that answer, but fortunately, another TikToker did. On Monday, April 10, 2023, Richard Readey (@readeyy) detailed how to use the filter in one of his TikToks.

After showing himself with long hair and making fun of his new look, Richard told his followers how he made the TikTok. According to him, the first step is to download FaceApp, the app where the long hair filter resides, along with other filters that have become popular on TikTok.

Once the app is downloaded, users can click “long hair” to access the filter. Then, to get the transition, users can go to the CapCut filter, which will move the video and show you the transition. With these simple steps, Richard promised other users would “look like a knobhead like me” in no time.

Happy filtering!

