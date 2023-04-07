Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok TikTok's Hair Color-Changing Trend Will Have You Running to the Salon By Bianca Piazza Apr. 6 2023, Published 8:59 p.m. ET

If only there were some way to test out different hair colors before committing to a pricy dye job. Well, because we're living in 2023, effortlessly flipping from a Marilyn Monroe-esque platinum blonde to a Kelly Rowland auburn to a Lady Gaga "urine blonde" is possible with a slew of apps. The concept is reminiscent of the digital outfit generator from Clueless, but for hair.

A recent hair color-changing trend has taken over TikTok, as users everywhere are showing off their app-produced 'do transformations — and the results are super realistic. Many of these before-and-after videos fall under the hashtag #haircolorchange, which boasts over 432 million views.

Moving from left to right, a wave of color slowly lightens or darkens the appearance of hair in users' selfies, revealing a whole new person. Hey, a hair makeover can change the trajectory of your life! Hoping to take part in the trend — which pairs with a sound that seemingly mixes audio from TikTok user @not.jayswift — many assume the short-form content app offers an all-in-one filter. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. Don't fret, we're here to walk you through the process.

Here's how to take part in TikTok's hair color-changing trend.

TikTok is known for viral in-house filters like the "teenage filter" and the "AI manga filter," but changing your hair color for this particular trend requires two additional apps. We know, it's a whole production. To alter your hair color, you'll need to upload a selfie to a photo editing app. Most people are using the uber-popular FaceApp, which promises "selfie magic with just one tap."

Offering an "artistic blend of advanced AI technology and usability," FaceApp will set you back $3.33 per month or $39.99 per year after a three-day free trial. If you're looking for a free alternative to FaceApp, check out the YouCam Makeup app.

Once you've picked out your new hue, you'll have to add both photos — the original selfie and the edited version (which may or may not feature bubblegum pink hair)— to a CapCut template. CapCut is a video editing app owned by ByteDance, the Chinese internet technology company behind TikTok. With this in mind, TikTok videos that use CapCut templates feature a shortcut button by the bottom left corner of the screen, which leads users directly to the CapCut app.

Many #haircolorchange videos spotlight the "Try this template" shortcut button, including one by @cyberquince. If you'd prefer to search in the CapCut app, the layering template needed for the hair color-changing trend is called "Antes e depois" by Lucas Pinheiro (CapCut ID: Lucaspinheiro).

Simply upload the original selfie and the edited selfie to the template and export the video. From here, you'll be given an option: Either save the video to your device (this version will feature a CapCut watermark) or save and directly share to TikTok (this version will not feature a CapCut watermark).