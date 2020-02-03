Bride Wants SIL to Cover Her Tattoos at Her Wedding — and She's Got a Point

How many insane stories have we read about demanding bridezillas who lose all sense of humanity when they think their perfect photos might be ruined by a bridesmaid who doesn't look like a Pinterest model? Spoiler alert: It's a lot .

So there's no way that a bride would ever be justified in asking that her sister-in-law, who will be in her bridal party, cover up her tattoos with expensive tattoo-cover-up makeup, just so her wedding will look how she wants it to look, right? Well, this story, posted to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" might complicate your opinion on that.

It may have been removed from Reddit, but it's still preserved where all controversial posts haunt us in screenshot form: on Twitter.