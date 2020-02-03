We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Bride Wants SIL to Cover Her Tattoos at Her Wedding — and She's Got a Point

How many insane stories have we read about demanding bridezillas who lose all sense of humanity when they think their perfect photos might be ruined by a bridesmaid who doesn't look like a Pinterest model? Spoiler alert: It's a lot.

So there's no way that a bride would ever be justified in asking that her sister-in-law, who will be in her bridal party, cover up her tattoos with expensive tattoo-cover-up makeup, just so her wedding will look how she wants it to look, right? Well, this story, posted to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" might complicate your opinion on that. 

It may have been removed from Reddit, but it's still preserved where all controversial posts haunt us in screenshot form: on Twitter.